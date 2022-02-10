'Killing Eve' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The lead roles in Season 4 of Killing Eve will be played by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri, a British intelligence agent who gets drawn into a twisted, mutually obsessive relationship with Jodie Comer's character, Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin.

Although the rest of the cast list has not yet been officially announced, we can expect that supporting roles might include Carolyn Martens, played by Fiona Shaw, Hélène, played by Camille Cottin, Yusuf, played by Robert Gilbert, and an as-yet unnamed role played by Anjana Vasan.