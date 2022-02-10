Season 4 will be the final season of Killing Eve, the acclaimed spy thriller created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.
'Killing Eve' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
What Is 'Killing Eve'?
Killing Eve is a British spy thriller television series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle. It is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, and has won a number of accolades, including a Critic's Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Television Series Drama, an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. In the UK, Killing Eve airs on BBC One and BBC Three, and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. In the US, Killing Eve airs on BBC America and the AMC Network, and the first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu. The fourth and final season of Killing Eve will premiere on February 27, 2022.
When Is The Release Date of 'Killing Eve' Season 4?
In the United States, Season 4 of Killing Eve will premiere on BBC America and the AMC Network on February 27, 2022. In the UK, it will premiere on BBC One the same day. The official trailer for Season 4 of Killing Eve dropped on February 1, 2022, and is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast of 'Killing Eve' Season 4?
The lead roles in Season 4 of Killing Eve will be played by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri, a British intelligence agent who gets drawn into a twisted, mutually obsessive relationship with Jodie Comer's character, Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin.
Although the rest of the cast list has not yet been officially announced, we can expect that supporting roles might include Carolyn Martens, played by Fiona Shaw, Hélène, played by Camille Cottin, Yusuf, played by Robert Gilbert, and an as-yet unnamed role played by Anjana Vasan.
What Is 'Killing Eve' Season 4 About?
Official plot details have not yet been released for Season 4 of Killing Eve, but we can expect that it will pick up right where Season 3 left off. At the end of the finale episode of Season 3 of Killing Eve, Eve and Villanelle mutually agree that they bring out the worst in each other, and will end the cat-and-mouse game that they have been engaged in for the past three seasons. However, as they walk away from each other, they turn back to look at each other.