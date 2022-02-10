Goldberg To Challenge Roman Reigns At The Elimination Chamber

WrestleMania 36 will forever be one of the most unique events WWE has ever produced. The show was taped just weeks after major sporting events in the United States began shutting down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the featured matches planned for the show was Goldberg defending the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. With Reigns having recently beaten Leukemia for the 2nd time in his life, and uncertainty over how the virus may impact him, the decision was made for him to miss the event. Braun Strowman replaced Reigns in the match and defeated Goldberg for the Universal title. It was the first world championship Strowman had ever won. He would be released from the company 14 months later.

