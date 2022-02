The Golden State Warriors will head back to the Bay area to host the New York Knicks at CHASE Center on Thursday night.

Steve Kerr's team continues to sit near the top of the Western Conference and a meeting with a struggling Knicks team is just what the doctor ordered after a tough road loss to the Utah Jazz.

But, can Tom Thibodeau's team make this interesting, or will Stephen Curry have another historical performance against the Knicks? Let's find out.