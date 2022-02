The NFL's favorite brothers aren't going anywhere. Peyton and Eli Manning's 'Manning Cast' will continue to be a part of ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast after their massive success in their debut season.

The Mannings' hilarious remarks, untold stories, and live breakdowns were must-watch television throughout the whole year, and so were their top-notch guests. That's why it wasn't a surprise to see them signing a new deal through the 2024 season.