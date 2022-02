Aaron Rodgers' future holds plenty of question marks once again. He's left the door open for retirement, coming back to the Green Bay Packers, or pursuing a new challenge somewhere else.

Per most insiders, Rodgers' tenure at Lambeau Field has come to an end. He and the organization would be wise to part ways and figure out the best deal for each other.

Notably, the Denver Broncos would be more than thrilled to snatch him and are one of the few teams with enough assets to actually pull it off.