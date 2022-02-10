Lori Harvey Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress

Serving style in Miano Designs, Harvey rocked a white sleeveless dress whose tame mock neckline was offset by an incredible thigh-high slit embellished with an oversized bow. A massive cut-out bared most of her midriff, with the tight fit further accentuating her figure.

Sprucing up the look with classy jewelry, she wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, leaving a rebel tendril to graze her neck. Meanwhile, Jordan looked dapper in a tan turtleneck and dark-brown pants, topping off the ensemble with a beige blazer.

Snapped in a room with ivy-covered walls and ceiling, the pair were all smiles as they held each other close. She rested an affectionate hand on her man while he held her waist.

Check out the photo below!