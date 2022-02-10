Lori Harvey Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress

Lori Harvey put her smooth, silky legs on show in a high-slit gown as she celebrated her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's 35th birthday on Instagram on February 9. Penning a sweet message for her "big baby," the 25-year-old SKN by LH founder and daughter of TV star Steve Harvey shared a cute photo of them gazing into each other's eyes, flashing plenty of skin while still looking elegant and tasteful.

Vision In White

Serving style in Miano Designs, Harvey rocked a white sleeveless dress whose tame mock neckline was offset by an incredible thigh-high slit embellished with an oversized bow. A massive cut-out bared most of her midriff, with the tight fit further accentuating her figure.

Sprucing up the look with classy jewelry, she wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, leaving a rebel tendril to graze her neck. Meanwhile, Jordan looked dapper in a tan turtleneck and dark-brown pants, topping off the ensemble with a beige blazer.

Snapped in a room with ivy-covered walls and ceiling, the pair were all smiles as they held each other close. She rested an affectionate hand on her man while he held her waist.

Showing Love

Honoring her man on his big day, Harvey gushed over Jordan in the caption: "Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love 🤍."

As per usual with the two lovebirds, the Black Panther actor responded in the comments in the cutest way. "Standing a bit taller when I’m next to you. Thank you babygirl!!" he wrote, earning over 1,670 likes from Harvey's followers.

Their photo got plenty of attention from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski being among the first to come through with a "like." Many left messages expressing their admiration for the "gorgeous couple," with one person quipping: "I thought this was the engagement photo we’ve been waiting for!"

'4Lifers'

Harvey continued her sweet birthday tribute to Jordan in her Instagram Stories, uploading a romantic snap in which he was smooching her neck. Going casual in ribbed green shorts and a patterned shirt over a white T-shirt, he had both arms wrapped around her waist. As for Harvey, she rocked another flawless white look in split-leg trousers and a halterneck with a gold print.

"4Lifers," she wrote over the photo, adding a white heart to mirror her "happy birthday" caption.

As fans will remember, this was not the first time that Harvey showed off the stunning white gown on her feed. The model and entrepreneur wore the dress to the launch of her skincare brand in October, which is when the picture was taken.

One eagle-eyed Instagrammer was quick to recognize the outfit, writing: "i knewww there were more pictures from this night."

One Year-Strong

Ever since going public with their romance in January 2021, Harvey and Jordan have been showing off their relationship in cute selfies and adorable Instagram Stories. For Harvey's birthday last month, the Creed star, who was voted PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, shared a video of them enjoying a day at the beach along with what appeared to be a game of couple's football in the water.

"Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈My favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢," her captioned the post, with Harvey sounding off in the comments: "I loveeee youuuu baby 🤍."

A few months after making it official, Jordan told PEOPLE: "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

The couple has now been dating for over a year, celebrating their first anniversary last November. Sharing sweet romantic selfies in which they were embracing, the actor and producer wrote "happy anniversary" and "It's been a year crazy!!," via PEOPLE.

