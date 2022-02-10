Lori Harvey Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress

Ever since going public with their romance in January 2021, Harvey and Jordan have been showing off their relationship in cute selfies and adorable Instagram Stories. For Harvey's birthday last month, the Creed star, who was voted PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, shared a video of them enjoying a day at the beach along with what appeared to be a game of couple's football in the water.
"Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈My favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢," her captioned the post, with Harvey sounding off in the comments: "I loveeee youuuu baby 🤍."
Watch it below.
A few months after making it official, Jordan told PEOPLE: "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."
The couple has now been dating for over a year, celebrating their first anniversary last November. Sharing sweet romantic selfies in which they were embracing, the actor and producer wrote "happy anniversary" and "It's been a year crazy!!," via PEOPLE.