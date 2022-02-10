Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Asserts Dominance

Lindsey wore this shimmery brown/gold bandeau bikini to celebrate her 36th birthday two years ago, thanking her family and friends for their love. The book author flaunted her curves and toned body on the beach, leaving significant footprints in the sand. Significant because in her caption, she assured fans and detractors that she'll always be in the conversation, and they shouldn't count her out yet.

She wore a classic gold chain link wristwatch on her left hand, studs on her ears, kept her side-swept blonde hair wet, and covered her eyes with dark sunshades. Lindsey shared this moment with some of her girlfriends. Somewhere in the middle, Lindsey proves that she can run a seafood restaurant (we're kidding!) with her expert shrimp-catching skills. Then, she shows her modeling side as she stretches by the beach in the same golden brown glittery bikini.