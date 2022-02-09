Joe Rogan Discusses Attempts To Cancel His Podcast

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan has been in hot waters lately as activists called on Spotify to cancel and remove his podcast.

The calls began after Rogan had several coronavirus vaccine skeptics on his show, and intensified once old clips of him using the n-word resurfaced.

Rogan apologized for both, stressing that he only used the n-word when quoting other people, and not to insult and disparage African-Americans.

He addressed the controversies in a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.