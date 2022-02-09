Will Rhea Ripley Win The Elimination Chamber Match?

There is a lot of speculation ongoing as to who could be the mystery entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match. The wrestler is very likely someone returning from injury, or perhaps maternity leave. It could even be a legend, or someone walking through wrestling's "Forbidden Door".

In terms of who could be returning from injury soon that could be entered into the match, both Bayley and Asuka fit into that category. Either one of them could return, win the match, and face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Alexa Bliss' return to RAW is being documented in vignettes currently. She could also be the mystery entrant. Some fans have floated Paige's name out there, although there appears to be nothing that says she's cleared to make an in-ring return. Also, Lacey Evans is due back from maternity leave any minute.

It could even be Mickie James, Melina, Michelle McCool, or any of the names who returned recently in the Royal Rumble. Another possibility is that Lynch loses her title to Lita and enters the Elimination Chamber match herself. That kind of thing does seem to happen regularly in WWE these days. Scroll down to reveal what the oddsmakers are saying about Becky Lynch vs Lita at the Elimination Chamber.