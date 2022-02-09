Will Rhea Ripley Win The Elimination Chamber Match?

Rhea Ripley could be considered one of the favorites to win the Elimination Chamber and challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Rhea Ripley's Chances Of Winning The Elimination Chamber
On Monday, WWE announced that the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on February 19th, 2022 will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch is the current RAW Women's Champion and assuming she gets by Lita at the Elimination Chamber, she'll be the defending champion at Mania this year.
Although betting odds for the match are not yet available, Rhea Ripley has to be considered one of the top favorites to win it. 5 of the 6 entrants have been announced so far. They are Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH. There are some good reasons as to why Ripley should be the favorite out of those announced. Scroll down to reveal more.
Becky Lynch Has Never Beaten Rhea Ripley
Of the 5 names announced for the Elimination Chamber, only one of them has never been defeated by Becky Lynch. That person is Rhea Ripley. The two met in singles action once in NXT back in 2019 but that match went to a no-contest with no winner determined.
Lynch defeated Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and then defended the title successfully against her on RAW back in November. At Royal Rumble, Lynch defended her title against Doudrop. She's also defended her title against Liv Morgan on RAW and at the Day 1 PPV. Lynch defeated Nikki Cross on RAW back in 2019. The only person announced for the Elimination Chamber she's never defeated is Rhea Ripley.
Of course, it could be the unannounced entrant who wins the women's Elimination Chamber as well. Scroll down to reveal who that might be.
Will The Mystery Entrant Win The Women's Elimination Chamber Match?
There is a lot of speculation ongoing as to who could be the mystery entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match. The wrestler is very likely someone returning from injury, or perhaps maternity leave. It could even be a legend, or someone walking through wrestling's "Forbidden Door".
In terms of who could be returning from injury soon that could be entered into the match, both Bayley and Asuka fit into that category. Either one of them could return, win the match, and face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.
Alexa Bliss' return to RAW is being documented in vignettes currently. She could also be the mystery entrant. Some fans have floated Paige's name out there, although there appears to be nothing that says she's cleared to make an in-ring return. Also, Lacey Evans is due back from maternity leave any minute.
It could even be Mickie James, Melina, Michelle McCool, or any of the names who returned recently in the Royal Rumble. Another possibility is that Lynch loses her title to Lita and enters the Elimination Chamber match herself. That kind of thing does seem to happen regularly in WWE these days. Scroll down to reveal what the oddsmakers are saying about Becky Lynch vs Lita at the Elimination Chamber.
Becky Lynch Favored To Beat Lita At The Elimination Chamber
The oddsmakers aren't giving Lita too much of a chance at beating Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber. Lynch is listed as a -1500 favorite to win the match. Stranger things have happened, however. Having a Hall of Famer as the new RAW Women's Champion would certainly draw some eyeballs to RAW the first show after Elimination Chamber.
Lita is a 4x Women's Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. She was plagued by neck issues throughout her career but appears to be in great shape now. The 46-year-old looks motivated for another run.
It's not clear how long WWE's deal with Lita is for. What is known, however, is that they had some competition for her services. Scroll down to reveal more.
Lita Negotiated With AEW Before Making WWE Return
According to a report from Fightful, Lita was in talks with AEW before signing on to return to WWE. The plan had been for Lita to come in for a feud in the fall with AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker. Lita is a legend and has a large fanbase. Bringing her into the company would have been big for AEW. WWE likely knew this and that's why they offered her a deal to return.
If Lita is coming back for a full-time run, a victory at the Elimination Chamber might not be as far-fetched as the oddsmakers are suggesting.
Realistically, however, the odds are that Becky Lynch gets by Lita and takes on the winner of the Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania.