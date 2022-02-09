The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin claims to be done with surgeries after finding herself unhappy with her nose job.
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Is Done With Surgeries After Nose Job
Jennifer Aydin's Nose Job Was Shaded As 'Terrible'
After facing backlash on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, mainly from co-star Jackie Goldschneider, who said that her nose job looked "terrible" and "bad," Jennifer Aydin admitted that she's done going under the knife.
According to a report shared by PEOPLE on February 8, Aydin opened up about her feelings about the surgery in a comment after the Bravo Housewives fan page on Instagram shared a clip of Goldschneider's comments, which she made to Margaret Josephs.
"Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day. The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant. I got the chin implant on the recommendation of the doctor [Dr. Mustafa Ali Yanik] and I immediately regretted it, but there was nothing I can do," Aydin explained in her post.
Jennifer Aydin Does Regret Her Nose Job
"Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either," Aydin continued. "When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it’s a risk, you assume that you’re going to be happy with the results, which I wasn’t. It has since settled in nicely, but I do regret it. But what can I do? I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward. But know that I would never recommend that doctor to anyone- I’m officially done with surgeries! So try to be kind while you watch my healing process, in more ways than one. It wasn’t easy to share…any of it."
Jennifer Aydin Quit Drinking Amid 'RHONJ' Season 12
Jennifer Aydin also revealed that she stopped drinking as she filmed season 12.
"If you know me in real life, you would know that I really am not a big drinker. It's just that when I do drink, I don't know my limits, obviously," she told PEOPLE. "And sometimes, it catches stuff with me before I notice."
During one event seen on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Aydin got so drunk that she fell down and puked in her husband Bill's luxury car on the way home.
Jennifer Aydin Is Unsure Of Her Limits
According to Aydin, her lack of drinking in her day-to-day life means that she doesn't understand her limits when she does drink.
"That's just because I don't drink excessively enough to know where my limit is. I don't know how many licks it takes to get to the center of this girl, we got to find out," she added.
To see more of Aydin and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.