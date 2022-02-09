'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Is Done With Surgeries After Nose Job

After facing backlash on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, mainly from co-star Jackie Goldschneider, who said that her nose job looked "terrible" and "bad," Jennifer Aydin admitted that she's done going under the knife.

According to a report shared by PEOPLE on February 8, Aydin opened up about her feelings about the surgery in a comment after the Bravo Housewives fan page on Instagram shared a clip of Goldschneider's comments, which she made to Margaret Josephs.

"Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day. The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant. I got the chin implant on the recommendation of the doctor [Dr. Mustafa Ali Yanik] and I immediately regretted it, but there was nothing I can do," Aydin explained in her post.