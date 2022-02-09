Dua Lipa In Bikini Celebrates 'Miami Show'

Dua Lipa sent vacay vibes on her Instagram page on Tuesday with a photo-heavy update chock-full of bikini fun. Alternating between sunny poolside snaps and pictures of a nighttime outing with friends, the 26-year-old pop star served a heavy dose of her trademark whimsical fashion, going bold in vibrant florals as she celebrated the start of her Future Nostalgia Tour.

Kicking off her concert tour tonight with a show on Miami's FTX Arena, the English singer had a message for her Floridian fans in attendance at her first performance.

"MIAMI SHOW TOMORROW! 🤸‍♀️ #FutureNostalgiaTour night 1!!! Can’t wait to see youuuuu!!!!!" she wrote in the caption, giving her audience plenty to see in anticipation of the big night.

Scroll to see her photos!