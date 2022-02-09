Dua Lipa In Bikini Celebrates 'Miami Show'

Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

Dua Lipa sent vacay vibes on her Instagram page on Tuesday with a photo-heavy update chock-full of bikini fun. Alternating between sunny poolside snaps and pictures of a nighttime outing with friends, the 26-year-old pop star served a heavy dose of her trademark whimsical fashion, going bold in vibrant florals as she celebrated the start of her Future Nostalgia Tour.

Kicking off her concert tour tonight with a show on Miami's FTX Arena, the English singer had a message for her Floridian fans in attendance at her first performance.

"MIAMI SHOW TOMORROW! 🤸‍♀️ #FutureNostalgiaTour night 1!!! Can’t wait to see youuuuu!!!!!" she wrote in the caption, giving her audience plenty to see in anticipation of the big night.

Scroll to see her photos!

Beach Babe In Florals

instagram | Dua Lipa

Starting off the slideshow with a garden snap of her party outfit, Lipa bared her toned tummy in a pink mesh crop top sporting a massive floral ornament in the front. Held in place by spaghetti straps going over her shoulders and around the back, the flamboyant number flaunted her tiny waist, which was further left on show by a low-rise black trouser with a loose fit.

Likewise, her bikini shots saw her rocking florals in a colorful two-piece sporting vivid shades of yellow, hot pink, and blue. Opting for a front-tie top and high-cut bottoms that highlighted her trim figure, the model-turned-pop star wore dark shield sunglasses covered in shiny studs.

Check out her post below!

Party Night

instagram | Dua Lipa

Rocking the mesh top for a night out at a bar, Lipa spruced up with large hoop earrings and sparkling rings on her fingers. She totted a chic round purse, coordinating her belt with the black number. The Kosovo-born beauty snapped selfies while grabbing drinks with friends, with a Martini pic offering a close view of her emerald-green nails. She tagged musician Sarah Hudson -- who famously wrote “Levitating” off of her Future Nostalgia album -- in one pic and posed with British model Sarah Lysander for a boisterous selfie.

Meanwhile, her swimsuit-centered content exuded a notably calmer mood, with the “New Rules” songstress chilling on a chaise lounge chair with a book by her side. Sporting braided pigtails and a sparkly hair clip, she soaked up the sun and blew a kiss at the camera.

Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

'Future Nostalgia Tour'

Shutterstock | 667657

Scheduled in support of her second studio album, the Future Nostalgia Tour will be Lipa's fifth concert tour. First announced in late 2019, it was originally supposed to take place in the summer of 2020, right after the album's March release. However, the tour was postponed several times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with fans finally getting the chance to see Lipa on stage starting February 9.

Expressing their excitement in the comments, many of her 78.7 million followers left enthusiastic messages in anticipation of her sold-out Miami show.

"IM [sic] SO EXCITED I CANT BELIEVE WE´VE BEEN WAITING SINCE 2019 FOR THIS TOUR WOW," wrote one person.

"Literally can’t wait," said another Instagrammer.

The tour continues on February 11 and 12 in Orlando and Altlanta, respectively, with its North American leg ending on April 1 in Vancouver, Canada. Lasting until autumn, the Future Nostalgia Tour will then hit major cities in Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, concluding on November 16 in Perth, Australia.

Believing In Her Power

Shutterstock | 2131613

Shooting to worldwide stardom with the release of her debut self-titled album in 2017, Lipa opened up about her rise to fame and how she conquered international pop in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

As you'd expect, her success story is one fueled by hard work and determination, with the magazine noting that she honed her craft by yielding about 160 songs before getting started on her first album.

“I was just putting songs out in the hopes that they would just have a little bit more momentum than the last song,” she told the publication. “Baby steps. Just a little bit more than the other ones. Just a couple more people. Sell out one more show, or have the rooms fill up just a little bit more.”

Over the years, her strategy has been to shut out the pressure and "focus on being great at everything that I do,” Lipa told Vanity Fair, and it's clearly worked in a tremendous way. Learning to believe is her power and navigate the pitfalls that all young singers experience upon breaking into the music industry was another challenge she eventually mastered.

“I was constantly being like, ‘This is me and I’m not manufactured,’” she shared. “But it takes a lot of growth and time and effort and all of that until you get to a point where people say, ‘Okay, I believe you.’”

