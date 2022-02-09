Donald Trump Has A Message For Joe Rogan

UFC commentator, comedian and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan, came under fire earlier this month when he interviewed medical professionals opposed to coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Just as that controversy was about to blow over, video clips of Rogan using the N-word began circulating on social media, with liberal and progressive activists urging Spotify to remove his podcast.

Rogan apologized for using racial slurs, noting that he was simply quoting other people. He also vowed to to interview pro-vaccine guests as well.

Former President Donald Trump is now weighing in on the controversies.