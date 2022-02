The Golden State Warriors were, are, and will be Stephen Curry's team until further notice.

Even if he can't win on his own— no one can, his game-changing shooting, never-ending off-ball movement, dazzling dribbles, and elite playmaking have turned Steve Kerr's offense into one of the all-time greats.

But even the best players go through cold stretches from time to time, and Steph was as cold as he could be since the start of 2022. Fortunately, that's in the rearview mirror now.