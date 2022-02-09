Kaley Cuoco In Mouse Ears Says 'Boop!'

The dynamic duo has often opened up about their on-screen relationship and the incredible chemistry between their respective characters, Annie and Cassie. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June, Mamet revealed how that close bond originated during their first chemistry read.
"I was pretending to be on my phone in the audition room, and Kaley walked up and bopped me on the nose, which wasn’t in the script, and I immediately swatted her hand away like, 'Don’t do that.' I always say that, in that moment, Annie and Cassie were born," Mamet told the magazine.
"It was this immediate spark of chemistry between the two of us… We both just have this great sense of play and we adore working together," she added.
That closeness transcended their work relationship, developing into a legendary friendship that fans have come to admire. Showing their devotion to each other, the pair, who share a love for horses and dogs, even got matching tattoos in honor of the series, which Cuoco debuted on Instagram in October 2020.
One month later, Mamet was sharing a sweet selfie with Cuoco from the tattoo parlor in a birthday tribute to her castmate and friend.
"HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this magical human unicorn !!!!! @kaleycuoco to know you is to love you. I feel so lucky that this crazy world, and even crazier industry brought us together," she captioned the post. "I hope this next year is even better than the last¨̮ love you my friend. #horsegirls4ever 🦄💕."