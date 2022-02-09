Kaley Cuoco In Mouse Ears Says 'Boop!'

Kaley Cuoco was the cutest Minnie Mouse in a recent Instagram share honoring her close friend and Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet. Celebrating the Mad Men and Girls alum's 34th birthday on February 2, Cuoco posted a slideshow of their precious times together, kicking off the fun with a selfie of them twinning in mouse ears.

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, gushed over her bestie in the lengthy caption and had fans swooning over friendship in the comments.

Check it out below!

Bestie Goals

Debuting the 10-part slideshow in matching white sweatshirts and blue baseball caps, Cuoco and Mamet smiled from ear to ear in a selfie clicked in front of the "Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!" ride attraction at the Disney California Adventure park. Cuoco dazzled in sequined iridescent mouse ears, while Mamet rocked a black-and-white polka-dot set.

Scrolling through the upload, fans also got to see the besties making funny faces at the camera as they grabbed lunch, hung out on set, and twinned in hilarious PB&J T-shirts. Shots of them hugging and laughing together were served in abundance, along with a snap wherein they stuck their tongues out while posing next to their trailers.

Also of note were their matching beaded necklaces with colorful unicorn pendants, which the pair wore almost in every shot. Cuoco referenced the quirky jewelry in her caption, revealing they stood for the pet name they call each other.

See the photos below!

Heartfelt Tribute

Cuoco was not stingy with the praise, penning a long message of appreciation for her BFF. Calling the lady of the hour a "princess unicorn fairy," she wished her a happy birthday, saying: "Iam [sic] so grateful you danced your way into my life and have never left. You deserve the entire world."

The 8 Simple Rules star lavished her friend with compliments, writing: "The kind, hilarious, sweet, empathetic, adorable, genius way about you, truly touches everyone you meet."

Sharing the post one day after her touching tribute to her late dog, Norman, Cuoco continued: "I’m not sure what my life would look like over the last few months, if you weren’t around telling me to go to work, and that it’s gonna be ok…"

Her heartfelt message ended just as sweetly: "I love you forever sister wife. There is no one like you my widdle smoosh!! 🎂 🎈 💋 🎁 you will always be the Annie to my Cassie! Boop!"

Mamet Showers Love On Cuoco

Showered with affection by her bestie, Mamet took to the comments to send the love right back. "@kaleycuoco I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING," she wrote in all caps, trailed by a string of hearts and unicorn emoji.

Fans were just as touched by Cuoco's sweet tribute, giving props to their friendship.

"Friends like that don’t come along that often in life," said one person.

"You are always praising other people and/or your animals. It’s so enjoyable to see photos/info from your life," remarked another user.

Known for their close bond both on- and off-screen, Cuoco and Mamet regularly grace each other's Insta feeds. The duo recently dropped a bunch of selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps with The Flight Attendant cast and crew in anticipation of the show's second season. Scroll through the embed below to see them all.

An older update showed the BFFs all bundled up in puff jackets during a break from shooting, with Cuoco sharing in the caption: "no one I’d rather freeze on the streets of New York with than my little ZZ Top ( @zosiamamet )."

Matching Tattoos

The dynamic duo has often opened up about their on-screen relationship and the incredible chemistry between their respective characters, Annie and Cassie. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June, Mamet revealed how that close bond originated during their first chemistry read.

"I was pretending to be on my phone in the audition room, and Kaley walked up and bopped me on the nose, which wasn’t in the script, and I immediately swatted her hand away like, 'Don’t do that.' I always say that, in that moment, Annie and Cassie were born," Mamet told the magazine.

"It was this immediate spark of chemistry between the two of us… We both just have this great sense of play and we adore working together," she added.

That closeness transcended their work relationship, developing into a legendary friendship that fans have come to admire. Showing their devotion to each other, the pair, who share a love for horses and dogs, even got matching tattoos in honor of the series, which Cuoco debuted on Instagram in October 2020.

One month later, Mamet was sharing a sweet selfie with Cuoco from the tattoo parlor in a birthday tribute to her castmate and friend.

"HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this magical human unicorn !!!!! @kaleycuoco to know you is to love you. I feel so lucky that this crazy world, and even crazier industry brought us together," she captioned the post. "I hope this next year is even better than the last¨̮ love you my friend. #horsegirls4ever 🦄💕."

