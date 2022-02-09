Kaley Cuoco In Mouse Ears Says 'Boop!'

Showered with affection by her bestie, Mamet took to the comments to send the love right back. "@kaleycuoco I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING," she wrote in all caps, trailed by a string of hearts and unicorn emoji.

Fans were just as touched by Cuoco's sweet tribute, giving props to their friendship.

"Friends like that don’t come along that often in life," said one person.

"You are always praising other people and/or your animals. It’s so enjoyable to see photos/info from your life," remarked another user.

Known for their close bond both on- and off-screen, Cuoco and Mamet regularly grace each other's Insta feeds. The duo recently dropped a bunch of selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps with The Flight Attendant cast and crew in anticipation of the show's second season. Scroll through the embed below to see them all.

An older update showed the BFFs all bundled up in puff jackets during a break from shooting, with Cuoco sharing in the caption: "no one I’d rather freeze on the streets of New York with than my little ZZ Top ( @zosiamamet )."