Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Shimmery Shorts

Daddario may have risen to fame with turns with the Percy Jackson series and Baywatch movie in 2017, more recently she was seen in the breakaway hit Alexandra Daddario, a show that went against the grain and took viewers on a raucous ride from episode to episode. Now threatening to become a household name, she has recently announced an engagement to Andrew Form, a Hollywood producer. No one knows if there are wedding bells on the horizon just yet, but her fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement to be made on an exact wedding date for the pair.

A born and bred New Yorker, Alexandra long wanted a career in entertainment at a young age, and along with two of her siblings, she has managed to gain employment in the field, initially landing a plum role as Laurie Lewis on the long-running soap opera All My Children. From there, she guest-starred on several shows, including Law & Order, Damages, and The Sopranos, some of the shows that are well-regarded as stepping stones to the big times for burgeoning actors in the New York area.