The actress proves she has all the right moves in a stunning pictorial for her Instagram feed
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Shimmery Shorts
Bring On the Glam!
Striking a glamorous pose from a balcony for a photoshoot, Alexandra Daddario is all a-glow, a vision in green satin shorts that are paired with a shimmering green designer Dolce & Gabbana jacket. Giving her 21.5 million Instagram followers an image to salivate over, Alexandra served three different shots for the post, demonstrating why she is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful brunettes in the industry. The high-waisted shorts are a throwback to vintage Hollywood glamour, and Daddario is gorgeous from head to toe, with pink kitten heels held in her hand as she teases the camera.
Star Turns Have Elevated Her Career
Daddario may have risen to fame with turns with the Percy Jackson series and Baywatch movie in 2017, more recently she was seen in the breakaway hit Alexandra Daddario, a show that went against the grain and took viewers on a raucous ride from episode to episode. Now threatening to become a household name, she has recently announced an engagement to Andrew Form, a Hollywood producer. No one knows if there are wedding bells on the horizon just yet, but her fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement to be made on an exact wedding date for the pair.
A born and bred New Yorker, Alexandra long wanted a career in entertainment at a young age, and along with two of her siblings, she has managed to gain employment in the field, initially landing a plum role as Laurie Lewis on the long-running soap opera All My Children. From there, she guest-starred on several shows, including Law & Order, Damages, and The Sopranos, some of the shows that are well-regarded as stepping stones to the big times for burgeoning actors in the New York area.
The Blue Eyed Beauty Is Heating Up 'White Lotus'
Now that the first season has made a substantial impact on fans, the next season of White Lotus is set to up the stakes, and already Daddario's star is expected to rise even further thanks in part to a first season that featured some of Hollywood’s up and coming stars, including the illustrious Jennifer Coolidge. Although for now, the plot and stars are being kept under wraps, fans of Alexandra can expect the blue-eyed beauty to bring her A-game to the role.