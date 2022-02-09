Melissa Gorga In Bikini Needs Opinions

Shutterstock | 644176

Entertainment
chisom

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga served looks during her trip to Turks and Caicos on the Bravo spin off Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. It featured different housewives from other franchises coming together in one explosive show.

The Latest

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Favorite Tom Brady Story Didn't Even Come On The Field

Kaley Cuoco In Mouse Ears Says 'Boop!'

Texans GM Says Brian Flores' Lawsuit Didn't Impact Hiring Of Love Smith

All-Star Break Can't Come Soon Enough For The Lakers, And LeBron James Knows It

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry Explains His 'Infinite Mindset'

A Baby Doll In Versace

Melissa looked like a life-size Barbie in this hot pink Versace bikini from the SS22 collection. The bandeau-style bra has a tiny gold coin medusa coin on the thin straps similar to Gigi and Bella Hadid's campaign shoot leather dresses. It has Versace written boldly across her chest in gold letters, and the reality TV star paired it with a neon maxi scarf tied Hawaiian style flaunting her toned legs.

Melissa showed off her tone dabs and curvy waist in the thin strap bikini in another post, losing the neon coverall.

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

By Rebecca Cukier

Ultimate Girls Trip Out Now!

Although the ladies look excited in the above picture, it's no testament to their real feelings towards each other. During the trip, Melissa's close friend Ramona Singer from Real Housewives of New York City caused a commotion which she condemned in subtle terms. The RHONY OG called Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore the nasty "B-Word" over an old altercation.

Melissa maintained that she disagreed with Ramona's actions but refused to throw her under the bus. Instead, she did what good friends do and tried to bridge the miscommunication gap with the other ladies. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old said,

"There are no excuses, and Ramona lives in Ramona's world."

Nested in the second slide of the above post is Melissa sitting in a pigeon pose wearing a neon yellow one-piece. The high rise maillot frames her curves in a subtle sensual way that's not over the top. Then she ends the picture carousel with a powder blue loungewear lounging in the pool!

Olympian Nastia Liukin Eyes Summer In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Stretching Out In Aruba

The mother of three stretches out in a nude string bikini tanning under the sun in Aruba. She accessorizes with an oversized white shirt which she lets fall seductively off her shoulders and matching sunshades. However, Melissa deviates a little from her typical hairstyle by pulling her hair into a low bun (unlike the usual free-flowing style from the previous photos.) It's no surprise Melissa slayed her looks for the Girls Trip because she's a boutique owner - we can't expect anything less.

The Ultimate Girls Trip In On Bravo TV

Melissa and the other Housewives had a rollercoaster of a trip and you can watch all the tv-worthy moments on Bravo TV for the juicy details. Check out the trailer in the post below.

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast Hikes Up Leg As 'Balmain Barbie'

Kate Beckinsale In Sheer Minidress Celebrates 'Galentine's Day'

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Icy-Blue Peepers

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers, Nets, & Blazers

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.