Melissa Gorga In Bikini Needs Opinions

Although the ladies look excited in the above picture, it's no testament to their real feelings towards each other. During the trip, Melissa's close friend Ramona Singer from Real Housewives of New York City caused a commotion which she condemned in subtle terms. The RHONY OG called Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore the nasty "B-Word" over an old altercation.

Melissa maintained that she disagreed with Ramona's actions but refused to throw her under the bus. Instead, she did what good friends do and tried to bridge the miscommunication gap with the other ladies. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old said,

"There are no excuses, and Ramona lives in Ramona's world."

Nested in the second slide of the above post is Melissa sitting in a pigeon pose wearing a neon yellow one-piece. The high rise maillot frames her curves in a subtle sensual way that's not over the top. Then she ends the picture carousel with a powder blue loungewear lounging in the pool!