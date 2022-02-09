Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Jennifer Aniston knows how to keep Instagram followers glued to their screens. Wearing nothing but a towel in pair of selfies shared with her almost 40 million fans on January 13, the 52-year-old delivered an eyeful of cleavage, curls, and ageless beauty while promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie.

Taking a step back from her usual glamorous looks, the Hollywood star, who just began filming Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler, went makeup-free in the candid shots that scored over 3.5 million likes.

Scroll to take a look!

Natural Curls

Looking fresh out of the shower, Aniston exuded playful vibes as she leaned toward the camera with her hair brushed to the side. Although her tousled locks covered half her face, a hint of a smile was still visible beneath her luscious mane. She had a white fuzzy towel wrapped around her chest, setting up the impromptu photoshoot in a room with a cream ceiling and white blinds on the window.

Popping up on the LolaVie feed the following day, one of her selfies offered some extra details about Aniston's curls, which were highlighted with the brand's Perfecting Leave-In conditioner. "Maintaining your natural texture and keeping frizz to a minimum… so even your humidity hair looks THIS good," read the caption, referencing the Marley & Me star's golden tresses.

See her fresh-faced selfies below!

Basking In Compliments

Aniston noted the product's anti-humidity powers in her own caption, although the snaps were plenty enough to get the message across.

"Okay, Humidity…🥵😵‍💫," she wrote, adding: "⁣Let’s go…..👊🏼💪🏼@lolavie."

Showered with love and compliments by her celebrity friends, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner (pictured above with her hairstylist, Chris McMillan) received tons of messages, including one from her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon. Shooting her a trio of heart-eyes, the comment got 1,500 likes from Aniston's followers.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Octavia Spencer also chimed in on the natural look. "Ooooh🔥❤️🙌," wrote the Batman Returns actress, while the Ma star said, "It’s beautiful."

The selfies got a nod from legendary actress Rita Wilson as well, who said she loved the look. Twilight's Nikki Reed also had a compliment lined up for the Friends alum, calling her a "beauty."

Second LolaVie Launch

Launching the Perfecting Leave-In conditioner in October, Aniston spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the new LolaVie drop, which followed the brand's debut product, a shine-boosting detangling spray called the Glossing Detangler.

"I wanted our first couple products to be multifunctional, like a Swiss Army knife," she told the magazine, adding: "They simplify my hair routine on top of delivering better manageability and reducing breakage from styling."

Breaking down her haircare routine, the Cake star shared: "With my hair type, I'm able to use the Glossing Detangler first right out of the shower and comb through. Then I layer on the Perfecting Leave-In and style."

Her Hair-Care Routine

Aniston, who spent five years developing the brand, shared more of her simple at-home hair-care routine in an interview with Allure last year: "[My hair routine is] basically washing and conditioning it, putting the detangler on, brushing it through, putting it up in a towel for ten minutes, and then I either blow it out or let it dry naturally."

Talking about her personal hair-care needs, the actress said she loves "a really good detangler because my hair has gone through so much thrashing," noting that she prefers products that "have many jobs in one," such as heat protection and shine, "so it's time-efficient."

Getting into details about how she first started the LolaVie brand, Aniston revealed: "I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that's where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes of how you [choose] ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that."

