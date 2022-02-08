'Inventing Anna' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Inventing Anna is Shonda Rhimes' newest television project, a miniseries starring Julia Garner as the infamous scammer and fake-socialite Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin.

What is 'Inventing Anna'?

Inventing Anna is an upcoming drama miniseries created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as the titular character, Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin. The series is based on Jessica Pressler's 2018 New York article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," which covered the story of how a German-Russian woman named Anna Sorokin managed to infiltrate New York high society and defraud various banks, hotels, and individuals out of millions of dollars by pretending to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey. The show will stream exclusively on Netflix starting on February 11, 2022.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Inventing Anna'?

Inventing Anna will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 11, 2022, and will consist of ten episodes. The official trailer for Inventing Anna dropped on January 14, 2022, and is available to watch on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Inventing Anna'?

The lead role in Inventing Anna, Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey, will be played by Julia Garner. Anna is an ambitious, amoral scammer who pretends to be a wealthy German heiress in order to trick socialites, millionaires, banks, and hotels into lending her hundreds of thousands of dollars. Anna Chlumsky will play a supporting role as Vivian, a fictionalized version of Jessica Pressler, the journalist who wrote "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" following Anna Delvey's arrest, sentencing, and imprisonment.

Other supporting roles include Rachel, played by Katie Lowes, Kacy Duke, played by Laverne Cox, Todd, played by Arian Moayed, and Neff, played by Alexis Floyd.

What Is 'Inventing Anna' About?

Although exact plot details for Inventing Anna have not yet been released, we can expect that the series will mirror Jessica Pressler's New York article and follow Anna Delvey's increasingly outrageous grifts and scams, beginning with her arrival in New York City. The series' trailer teases scenes in which Anna Delvey proposes a private members' club scam in order to obtain multi-million dollar fraudulent loans from banks, scams a friend into paying for an all-inclusive vacation at Morocco's most expensive resort, and eventually gets arrested, charged, and sentenced for grand larceny and theft of services. The series will also follow Jessica Pressler's discovery of the Anna Delvey story, including several interviews conducted in Rikers Island.

