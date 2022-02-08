'Inventing Anna' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The lead role in Inventing Anna, Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey, will be played by Julia Garner. Anna is an ambitious, amoral scammer who pretends to be a wealthy German heiress in order to trick socialites, millionaires, banks, and hotels into lending her hundreds of thousands of dollars. Anna Chlumsky will play a supporting role as Vivian, a fictionalized version of Jessica Pressler, the journalist who wrote "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" following Anna Delvey's arrest, sentencing, and imprisonment.

Other supporting roles include Rachel, played by Katie Lowes, Kacy Duke, played by Laverne Cox, Todd, played by Arian Moayed, and Neff, played by Alexis Floyd.