Margaret Josephs Says 'Hypocrisy' Led Her To Expose Bill Aydin's Affair On 'RHONJ'

Margaret Josephs believes Bill Aydin's affair needed to be exposed.

Days after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, Josephs looked back on her decision to reveal Jennifer Aydin's husband's affair during a group party at the home of Teresa Giudice.

"Things needed to be said. Things needed to be addressed," Josephs explained on the February 3 episode of Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap.

According to Josephs, a lot happened between the end of season 11 and the start of season 12. And, she felt that the group "had to get a lot out in the open."