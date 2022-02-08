Margaret Josephs is explaining why she shared news of Bill Aydin's affair amid an argument with Jennifer Aydin on the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Margaret Josephs Says 'Hypocrisy' Led Her To Expose Bill Aydin's Affair On 'RHONJ'
The Latest
It 'Needed to Be Said'
Margaret Josephs believes Bill Aydin's affair needed to be exposed.
Days after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, Josephs looked back on her decision to reveal Jennifer Aydin's husband's affair during a group party at the home of Teresa Giudice.
"Things needed to be said. Things needed to be addressed," Josephs explained on the February 3 episode of Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap.
According to Josephs, a lot happened between the end of season 11 and the start of season 12. And, she felt that the group "had to get a lot out in the open."
'Negative' Things Said About Margaret Josephs After 'RHONJ' Season 11 Reunion
"Coming off the reunion last season, it was the endless hypocrisy. And her sl-t-shaming me, her constantly judging my relationship," Josephs explained, noting that Aydin had said "all negative things" about her after the season 11 reunion.
"I was giving her an opportunity to apologize. She was upset she wasn't invited to my... Pride event. And I was like, 'Why would I invite you? You were so aggressive towards me.' And when I thought about it, I was like, 'This is a woman who's had infidelity in her own marriage,'" Josephs shared.
Margaret Josephs Was Set Off
According to Josephs, she grew increasingly upset with Aydin after learning she was prying into the life of their co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, who had been targeted with an untrue cheating rumor about her husband, Evan Goldschneider, amid season 11.
"I found out she was digging stuff up on Jackie. She was like, crawling around trying to dig up stuff on Jackie. I was like, 'What kind of person is this? The hypocrisy is a little rampid and painful.. who has dealt with this in her own marriage and she's trying to hurt another woman.' It was just, the hypocrisy was so upsetting," Josephs stated.
Margaret Josephs Was Surprised
"It wasn't about the infidelity. It was about the hypocrisy," Josephs added. "I'm shocked the way she took it. I feel bad, because it really crushed her. I don't want to see some woman suffer, cut to the core. I never want to see her crumble like that."
To see more of Josephs, Aydin, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.