Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Why He's Snubbed In 2022 NBA All-Star Game

While he was recovering from an injury, the Los Angeles Lakers fans made strong efforts to help All-Star power forward Anthony Davis make his ninth straight appearance in the NBA All-Star Game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, though he got the fifth-highest number of votes (2,735,850) in the Western Conference frontcourt, Davis was still unable to secure a spot in the NBA All-Star reserves after 30 league coaches decided to choose Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves over him.
Anthony Davis Talks About All-Star Snub
Though some fans are disappointed by his non-inclusion in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Davis seems to expect the result of the voting. In a post-game interview, Davis said he knew he won't be an All-Star this season since he missed plenty of games due to injury.
“I kind of figure I wasn’t [making it] just because of the amount of games that I missed,” Davis said, as quoted by SB Nation's Silver ScreAen and Roll. “It’s the first time since my rookie year — actually, I went to All-Star my rookie year because that was my rookie team — so this is the first time in my career where I don’t have to go to All-Star. So I know my wife is ecstatic (laughs). I don’t have to spend time being an All-Star and can be somewhere else.
Anthony Davis' Long Absence
His long absence is undeniably a huge factor in Davis' non-inclusion in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Though he managed to regain 100 percent health before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Davis has been on the sideline since December 18. In the third quarter of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis sustained an MCL injury that forced him to miss 21 games. Aside from his extended absence, another reason why Davis wasn't chosen was his underwhelming performance earlier this season. Before he suffered an injury, the 28-year-old big man was just shooting 18 percent from beyond the arc.
Anthony Davis Bounces Back
Davis may have failed to make his ninth straight appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, but he's currently establishing an All-Star caliber performance. Though he looked rusty when he returned from an MCL injury, Davis managed to bounce back and make his presence felt on both ends of the floor. In the month of February, Davis led the Lakers to victories against the Portland Trail Blazers and the New York Knicks.
In the last three games, Davis is averaging 29.3 points,16.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals while shooting 57.4 percent from the field.
Can Anthony Davis Be Chosen As Replacement?
Though the result of the combined votes of fans, media, and coaches didn't turn in his favor, there's still a chance for Davis to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. One of the Western Conference reserves, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, is expected to miss the upcoming event as he's currently dealing with a calf injury. According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, Davis could serve as a potential replacement for Green in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
"The Lakers have been relatively terrible and Davis, again, has been pretty meh for most of the season, but he's a name and plays for the Lakers and his traditional numbers look great," Botkin wrote. "He could very well be the guy who ends up replacing Green, though to me, as stated above, Murray deserves that slot more."