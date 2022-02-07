Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Why He's Snubbed In 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Though some fans are disappointed by his non-inclusion in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Davis seems to expect the result of the voting. In a post-game interview, Davis said he knew he won't be an All-Star this season since he missed plenty of games due to injury.

“I kind of figure I wasn’t [making it] just because of the amount of games that I missed,” Davis said, as quoted by SB Nation's Silver ScreAen and Roll. “It’s the first time since my rookie year — actually, I went to All-Star my rookie year because that was my rookie team — so this is the first time in my career where I don’t have to go to All-Star. So I know my wife is ecstatic (laughs). I don’t have to spend time being an All-Star and can be somewhere else.