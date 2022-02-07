Halo is a new television series based on the iconic video game franchise of the same name.
'Halo' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
The Latest
What is 'Halo'?
Halo is an upcoming military science fiction television series created by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane and starring Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor. The show is based on the wildly popular first-person shooter video game franchise Halo, which is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. Pablo Schreiber will be playing the protagonist of the Halo franchise, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. Jen Taylor will be playing Cortana, an artificially intelligent assistant who also appears in many of the games in the Halo franchise. Halo will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming platform on March 24, 2022.
When Is The Release Date of 'Halo'?
Halo will premiere on March 24, 2022 on the Paramount+ streaming service, which is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, most of South America, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. The official trailer for Halo dropped on January 30, 2022. Watch it below.
Who Is In The Cast of 'Halo'?
The lead roles in Halo will be played by Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor. The protagonist of the Halo series, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, will be played by Pablo Schreiber. The character is described as a strong, but silent super-soldier who rarely appears without his characteristic green armor. Jen Taylor will be playing Cortana, Master Chief's artificially intelligent assistant, who is described as being much more talkative, humorous, and curious. Taylor also provides the voice for Cortana in the Halo video games.
Natascha McElhone will be playing a supporting role as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, a scientist who created the Spartan-II Project, a program designed to create elite super-soldiers. Other supporting roles include Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, Soren--066, played by Bokeem Woodbine, and Admiral Margaret Parangosky, played by Shabana Azmi.
What is 'Halo' About?
Although detailed plot specifics of the Halo series have not yet been released, the show will generally follow an epic, futuristic conflict between aliens known as The Covenant and humanity, taking place in the 26th century. Although central franchise characters like Master Chief and Cortana will be starring in the series, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill explained that the Halo TV show is not a prequel, sequel, or adaptation of the Halo video games, but rather, a standalone story inspired by the games.