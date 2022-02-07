'Halo' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The lead roles in Halo will be played by Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor. The protagonist of the Halo series, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, will be played by Pablo Schreiber. The character is described as a strong, but silent super-soldier who rarely appears without his characteristic green armor. Jen Taylor will be playing Cortana, Master Chief's artificially intelligent assistant, who is described as being much more talkative, humorous, and curious. Taylor also provides the voice for Cortana in the Halo video games.

Natascha McElhone will be playing a supporting role as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, a scientist who created the Spartan-II Project, a program designed to create elite super-soldiers. Other supporting roles include Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, Soren--066, played by Bokeem Woodbine, and Admiral Margaret Parangosky, played by Shabana Azmi.