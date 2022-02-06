NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker & 2027 1st-Round Pick For Harrison Barnes

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the trade market. The Lakers may currently have the All-Star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, but they are still struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record.

If they want to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne this season, the Lakers should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.