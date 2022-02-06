NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker & 2027 1st-Round Pick For Harrison Barnes

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the trade market. The Lakers may currently have the All-Star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, but they are still struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record.

If they want to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne this season, the Lakers should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Latest

2022 NBA All-Star Snubs

January Jones Swears This Healthy Concoction Gave Her ‘Amazing Results’

NBA Rumors: James Harden To Philly, Ben Simmons & Tyrese Maxey To Brooklyn In Proposed Sixers-Nets Trade

Carrie Underwood Impresses In Airborne Leggings

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Crazy Backflip

Harrison Barnes To LA Lakers

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

In a recent article, Jordanna Clark of Fansided's Lake Show Life named three "NBA champions" that the Lakers could target on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. These include veteran small forward Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. With the Kings heading into another huge disappointment, there are growing speculations that they would trade Barnes and other veterans for assets that they could use to speed up their rebuilding plans.

According to Clark, the Lakers could offer the Kings a trade package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2027 first-round pick.

Sports

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games

By chisom

Lakers Get A Three-And-D Wingman

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Barnes would be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Aside from giving them a quality veteran player with championship experience, the potential arrival of Barnes in Los Angeles is also expected to significantly improve the Lakers' performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a great scorer, rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spaces.

This season, the 29-year-old small forward is averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom

Harrison Barnes' Fit With Lakers' Core

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

It would still take time for Barnes to familiarize himself with Coach Frank Vogel's system, but he isn't expected to have a hard time building chemistry with James, Davis, and Westbrook. With the years he spent with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State, Barnes has learned how to efficiently play for a team with multiple superstars.

Sharing the floor with a legitimate three-point shooter like Barnes would make it easier for Westbrook, James, and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Kings Add Young Wingman & Future Draft Asset

Getty | MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The proposed trade deal with the Lakers would make a lot of sense for the Kings, especially if they are planning to undergo another full-scale rebuild. By sending Barnes to Los Angeles, the Kings would receive a younger wingman in Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

At 21, Horton-Tucker perfectly fits the timeline of the Kings' young core of De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, and Marvin Bagley III.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Time Travels Back To The '90s

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Miley Cyrus Is All Legs In Pantless 'Bananas' Photo

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Rainbows In Bikini

Salma Hayek Celebrates The Weekend In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.