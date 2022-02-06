The NBA holds the NBA All-Star Weekend every February. Just like the previous All-Star games, the upcoming game in Cleveland will feature 24 standout players, 12 each coming from the Western and Eastern Conference. Surely, nearly 450 players in the NBA will fight for those spots by showing flashes of brilliance in their scoring, rebounding, passing, and defensive capabilities. With just a limited number of spots, these players top the list of basketball athletes who were not considered as All-Stars.
2022 NBA All-Star Snubs
The Latest
NBA Rumors: James Harden To Philly, Ben Simmons & Tyrese Maxey To Brooklyn In Proposed Sixers-Nets Trade
LaMelo Ball
Perhaps one of the biggest snubs in the All-Star game is the wonder kid leading the "East Coast Showtime" in LaMelo Ball. In 46 games played as the starting point guard in Charlotte, Ball averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. His decent shooting percentages of 46.4/36.1/87.5, alongside the fact that he ranks in the top 10 of assist leaders and top 15 of steals generators, come as a surprise that he is not considered for the top 12 players in the East. With that said, the league is sure to miss the up-tempo playstyle ad brilliant passing and playmaking of the 2021 Kia Rookie of the Year in the All-Star game.
Sports
Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'
Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games
Dejounte Murray
Another note-worthy snub in the Western Conference is San Antonio's walking triple-double leader, Dejounte Murray. At 6'4", the 25-year-old point guard from the University of Washington has been the most consistent player in Gregg Popovich's roster. He has a remarkable 5th year in the league, donning 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. With 10 triple-doubles this season, leading the league in steals, ranking as second among guards in the league in RPG, and placing fourth among assist leaders, it's a head-scratch as to why the leader of the Spurs was not considered as one of the 12 All-Stars in the Western Conference.
Jarrett Allen
Host city Cleveland got Darius Garland as its lone bid to the all-star game, but there is a real case to make to give the city two spots. Known as FroHio, Jarrett Allen has been crucial to Cleveland's surprising rise in the Eastern Conference ladder, where he puts up 16.2 points, 11 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks on a nightly basis. He has helped the Cavaliers in ranking third in defensive rating, thanks to his blocks and rim protection.
Anthony Edwards
The No.1 pick of the 2020 NBA draft will miss the chance to share the court with fellow teammate Karl Anthony Towns in the All-Star Game. The 20-year-old guard/forward has been one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, where he puts up 22.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 36 assists for the rising Timberwolves.
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges has been enjoying a break-out fourth-year season. For the resurging Charlotte Hornets, Bridges has been averaging career-highs in his arsenal, putting up 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1 steal in 51 games played this season. He constantly shows up in NBA's Top 10 plays thanks to his remarkable dunking display from LaMelo Ball's sweet passes.
Anthony Davis
For the first time since the 2012-2013 season, Anthony Davis will miss out on the All-Star honors this year, thanks in large part due to his extended absence due to his knee injury and the Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing record. Despite this snub, Davis has been a tremendous two-way force this season, making 23.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while also earning 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in the 32 games he played this season.
Jrue Holiday
One of the biggest shocks of the All-Star reserve announcements for the Eastern Conference is naming Khris Middleton as the Bucks' second player and not Holiday. No discredit to K-Mid's good season, but Holiday has been making a legitimate case for the All-Star ballot this year. Holiday has been steadily making 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals, all while guarding the opposing team's best player. The two-way UCLA product has been in the top 15 of the assists and steals category this season with 49.5/39.2/75.5 shooting splits.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA will be sidelined until the All-Star break due to a sprained ankle, but he has been putting up All-Star caliber numbers for the second straight year. The 23-year-old guard from Kentucky has been providing 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals for the budding Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, OKC is still on a tanking season and it seems too bad that one of the best young guards in the league has been denied the chance to show off at the All-Star Game.