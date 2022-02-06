2022 NBA All-Star Snubs

Perhaps one of the biggest snubs in the All-Star game is the wonder kid leading the "East Coast Showtime" in LaMelo Ball. In 46 games played as the starting point guard in Charlotte, Ball averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. His decent shooting percentages of 46.4/36.1/87.5, alongside the fact that he ranks in the top 10 of assist leaders and top 15 of steals generators, come as a surprise that he is not considered for the top 12 players in the East. With that said, the league is sure to miss the up-tempo playstyle ad brilliant passing and playmaking of the 2021 Kia Rookie of the Year in the All-Star game.