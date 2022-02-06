Léa Seydoux Puts A 'Spell On You' With New Louis Vuitton Fragrance

Léa Seydoux is a seductress for the new Louis Vuitton Spell On You fragrance, and we can’t get enough of her. The French actress advertised the pink-colored perfume in a film campaign showing her in an affectionate romp with a lover. Louis Vuitton tapped decorated French video director and photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino to realize their dream on film.

Baptiste said his inspiration for the campaign came from the fragrance’s name - Spell On You.

“It had to be a love story, a love spell. Then came the idea to portray their affection with a certain elegance, very pure. There is also the captivating feeling of a voyage, an escape, which is the signature of Louis Vuitton.”