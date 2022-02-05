Everything We Know About Emily Ratajkowski's Dog, Colombo

Each year on March 16 Ratajkowski's followers gather on her Instagram page to wish Colombo a happy birthday in unison. For his first birthday in 2020, fans were treated to an endearing slideshow, given below, with the proud dog mom gushing in the caption: "👑 COLOMBO is ONE! 👑 Our actual son and angel baby."
"I still can’t believe that he went from 13 lbs at 8 weeks old to approx 80 lbs in one quick year," she continued. "He’s still the snuggliest though! He makes us the happiest and I’m going to take this opportunity to post a sh*t ton of pics of him ‘cause you know what? We all could use some puppy pics right about now. Hbd Colombo ILYSM."
Ratajkowski followed through by sharing some sweet "baby Colombo content," as seen below.
For his second birthday, she paid him a loving tribute in her Instagram Stories, celebrating her "first born [sic] son" with a slew of pictures of the whole family. "Already the best big brother," she wrote over a snap of her husband cradling baby Sly on the floor with Colombo by his side.
Another upload read, via Daily Mail: "Realizing this might actually be a Colombo fan account? Okay it definitely is."
She's not wrong.