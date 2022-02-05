Everything We Know About Emily Ratajkowski's Dog, Colombo

Emily Ratajkowski / Colombo
Alexandra Lozovschi

Before becoming a mom to son Sylvester Apollo Bear last March, Emily Ratajkowski was a dog mom. The 30-year-old supermodel entrepreneur and her movie producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, adopted the most adorable Husky-German Shepherd mix in May 2019. Named Colombo, the pup has been a permanent fixture on her Instagram feed ever since, winning over scores of admirers among her nearly 29 million followers.

Here's everything we know about the lovable pooch -- some of these facts are really mind-blowing, so scroll to the end to get them all.

Born In March

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Through a sweet coincidence, Ratajkowski's fur baby and her real-life baby share a March birthday. Preceding little brother "Sly" by two years, Colombo was first introduced to their mom's Instagram fans on May 11, 2019. Celebrating the new addition to the family with a cute selfie of herself, her hubby, and the pup, the Swimsuit Illustrated model referenced Kim Kardashian, Megan Markle, and Amy Schumer's recent pregnancies before sharing her own "baby" news.

"Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves. It’s a boy! Meet Colombo," she wrote.

A couple of weeks later, she and Colombo appeared on The Tonight Show, with the proud dog mama promising Jimmy Fallon that she'd bring the pup back for another visit when he's all grown up. Watch it below.

Paparazzi Magnet

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Making a splash every time they went out for a walk, the sweet pup quickly became New York's cutest celebrity, with The Daily Beast musing about "his picture-perfect NYC puppyhood."

Paparazzi photos of Ratajkowski and Colombo were prominently featured in the media for a good long while and, even though Vogue was paying close attention to the model's dog-walking outfits, the pup more than often stole the show.

Inamorata Woman Model

instagram | Inamorata Woman

Soon enough, Colombo began accompanying Ratajkowski to photoshoots as the model-turned-businesswoman promoted her swimwear, lingerie, and ready-to-wear line, Inamorata Woman. Sharing a BTS snap from one of her swimsuit shoots, the 30-year-old called praised Colombo as "her favorite assistant." Check it out below.

In a short time, the pup was promoted from assistant to model, appearing in Inamorata shoots alongside his mom.

The handsome Husky-German Shepherd mix was even featured in one of Ratajkowski's promos for Kerastase, which you can see below.

'Vogue' Feature

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Colombo's time in the spotlight continued with a feature in Vogue Australia last March, just in time for his birthday. The magazine did extensive coverage of Ratajkowki's stylish, art-filled Los Angeles home, and Colombo appeared in each and every photo they published.

He Loves Snow

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

As you'd expect from a dog that's part Husky, Colombo adores snow. Sharing photos from a snow-filled walk back in January 2020, Ratajkowski also included the sweetest slow-motion video of him covered in snowflakes that will absolutely melt your heart.

"Colombo’s first snow day!" she captioned the post. Scroll through the embed below to see the vid!

In another update from January 2021, Ratajkowski told Colombo fans that everyone's favorite pooch "loves the cold." Check it out below.

While he may feel in his element in winter, one thing Colombo doesn't really care for is winter hats. Here he is on Christmas 2019 absolutely not liking his stylish-but-unnecessary headdress, with his mom pondering in the caption: "On a scale of 1-10 how much does Colombo hate his hat?"

He's Married

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Yep, you read that right. Colombo has found the love of his life and is married to the dog of his parents' best friends, Josh Ostrovsky, founder of the Fat Jewish meme account, and his wife, Caitlin King. The proud "in-laws" hosted a lavish backyard ceremony for the bride and groom in May 2020, with the Daily Mail reporting that Ratajkowki went all out for the joyous occasion with flower bouquets and numerous champagne bottles.

"Quarantined together so why not marry our children? They love each other so much. Congrats Happy and Colombo," she wrote on Instagram.

Loving Birthday Tribute

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Each year on March 16 Ratajkowski's followers gather on her Instagram page to wish Colombo a happy birthday in unison. For his first birthday in 2020, fans were treated to an endearing slideshow, given below, with the proud dog mom gushing in the caption: "👑 COLOMBO is ONE! 👑 Our actual son and angel baby."

"I still can’t believe that he went from 13 lbs at 8 weeks old to approx 80 lbs in one quick year," she continued. "He’s still the snuggliest though! He makes us the happiest and I’m going to take this opportunity to post a sh*t ton of pics of him ‘cause you know what? We all could use some puppy pics right about now. Hbd Colombo ILYSM."

Ratajkowski followed through by sharing some sweet "baby Colombo content," as seen below.

For his second birthday, she paid him a loving tribute in her Instagram Stories, celebrating her "first born [sic] son" with a slew of pictures of the whole family. "Already the best big brother," she wrote over a snap of her husband cradling baby Sly on the floor with Colombo by his side.

Another upload read, via Daily Mail: "Realizing this might actually be a Colombo fan account? Okay it definitely is."

She's not wrong.

