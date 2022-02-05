Everything We Know About Emily Ratajkowski's Dog, Colombo

Through a sweet coincidence, Ratajkowski's fur baby and her real-life baby share a March birthday. Preceding little brother "Sly" by two years, Colombo was first introduced to their mom's Instagram fans on May 11, 2019. Celebrating the new addition to the family with a cute selfie of herself, her hubby, and the pup, the Swimsuit Illustrated model referenced Kim Kardashian, Megan Markle, and Amy Schumer's recent pregnancies before sharing her own "baby" news.

"Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves. It’s a boy! Meet Colombo," she wrote.

A couple of weeks later, she and Colombo appeared on The Tonight Show, with the proud dog mama promising Jimmy Fallon that she'd bring the pup back for another visit when he's all grown up. Watch it below.