Taylor Swift's Cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson & Benjamin Button, Are Kitty Superstars

Named after Ellen Pompeo's character in Grey's Anatomy, Meredith Grey was the first of the merry band to be welcomed into Swift's life. According to her page on the Taylor Swift Wiki (like true celebrities, all three cats have their own entries), the singer bought the gorgeous Scottish Fold on Halloween 2011.

Lavishing praise on her fur baby, the Speak Now artist has said: "Meredith is one of the best cats. She doesn't leave fur or fur balls and she is never aggressive or afraid of being around people."

According to Swift, Meredith is incredibly private, so much so that her introversion made her a natural success during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram in March 2020, the "Cardigan" singer encouraged fans to stay at home with an edifying post about her 10-year-old feline companion.

"For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith," she wrote alongside a photo of her hiding inside a spherical cat bed.

In fact, Meredith is so withdrawn that she had fans worried after they noticed she'd been missing from her mom's feed for an extended period. To put those fears at ease, Swift addressed the "very pressing issue" in a video last April, explaining: “The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken.”

Playing a montage of grumpy Meredith close-ups, she continued: “She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?” Watch it below.