Taylor Swift's Cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson & Benjamin Button, Are Kitty Superstars

It seems like no other three felines in the world are as fortunate as Taylor Swift's cats. With movie-inspired names to reflect their celebrity status, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button are, according to Cosmopolitan, "quite literally living a better quality of life than most humans on this earth, and they definitely know it."

Not only has the trio taken over Swift's Instagram following with their cute antics and kitten charm, but they're also rich and famous. Having toured with the Grammy winner and starred in her music videos, they've become stars in their own right and boast a net worth that will make your jaw drop.

Here's everything we know about them.

Meredith Grey

instagram | Taylor Swift

Named after Ellen Pompeo's character in Grey's Anatomy, Meredith Grey was the first of the merry band to be welcomed into Swift's life. According to her page on the Taylor Swift Wiki (like true celebrities, all three cats have their own entries), the singer bought the gorgeous Scottish Fold on Halloween 2011.

Lavishing praise on her fur baby, the Speak Now artist has said: "Meredith is one of the best cats. She doesn't leave fur or fur balls and she is never aggressive or afraid of being around people."

According to Swift, Meredith is incredibly private, so much so that her introversion made her a natural success during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram in March 2020, the "Cardigan" singer encouraged fans to stay at home with an edifying post about her 10-year-old feline companion.

"For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith," she wrote alongside a photo of her hiding inside a spherical cat bed.

In fact, Meredith is so withdrawn that she had fans worried after they noticed she'd been missing from her mom's feed for an extended period. To put those fears at ease, Swift addressed the "very pressing issue" in a video last April, explaining: “The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken.”

Playing a montage of grumpy Meredith close-ups, she continued: “She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?” Watch it below.

Olivia Benson

instagram | Taylor Swift

Just like her older sister, Olivia Benson was named after a character from one of Swift's all-time favorite TV series -- in her case, the one portrayed by Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU. The 7-year-old, also a Scottish Fold, joined the family in 2014 and is the only one to have actually met her namesake in person.

According to Hollywood Life, Olivia and Hargitay (who made a cameo in Swift's star-studded music video for "Bad Blood" alongside Pompeo) were introduced backstage at one of her mom's shows in 2015.

The adorable feline has had more of a public presence than her siblings and is, in fact, the one with the huge back account. According to Cosmopolitan, she's done "vast commercial work," including appearing in her mom's diet Coke ad. Watch it below.

Olivia has also joined Swift on her 1989 tour along with her sister Meredith in 2015, back when the singer's household was a two-kitty one. Watch the proud cat mom show off her babies in a video during the tour below.

Swift reminisced about the time Olivia came into her life in a TikTok last August. Sharing a throwback interview from 2014 in which she mused whether or not she was "cat lady" material, the singer said: "[I talked with] friends about it and before I got the second cat. I was really kinda canvassing everyone I knew, going, ‘Is cats … cat lady? Or, you know, two cats is cats and there’s more than one?’ And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady. Two cats is a party.'”

Benjamin Button

instagram | Taylor Swift

It seems Swift officially crossed over into "cat lady" territory when she adopted Benjamin Button in 2019. Introducing him to her Instagram following that April with a sweet selfie captioned "and then there were three…," given above, the superstar met the Ragdoll on the set of her music video for "ME!" and decided on the spot to take him home.

Describing the rescue as a “purr box,” she told PEOPLE at the time that it was “love at first sight.”

"[The handler] handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and... he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love," she explained. "I looked at Brendon [Urie from Panic! at the Disco, who was featured in the music video] and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat, aren’t you?’"

Watch the moment of their first encounter below.

Benjamin, who was named after Brad Pitt's character in the film, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, became an internet sensation shortly after the music video's release. His face was also featured in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down” on the wristwatch with a cat design, as well as in Swift's Amazon music ad.

Celebrity Kittens

instagram | Taylor Swift

Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin are kitty stars with thriving feline careers. All three were featured in mom's “ME!” music video (watch it below to spot them!) but also boast solo appearances in various other projects.

Of the trio, Olivia is definitely the most renowned, having been nominated for three awards, including Cutest Musician’s Pet at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She was in the music video for "Blank Space" and had her own collection of Taymojis on her mom's now-defunct mobile app The Swift Life.

The famous feline has an astounding net worth of $97 million and was ranked second on the 2018 Pet Rich List, after Grumpy Cat who took the lead with $99.5 million.

Olivia and Meredith branched out into business with a collection of merch back in 2018. Although their line is no longer available, the kittens caused a stir when it was reported that Swift had trademarked their names for merchandise including clothing, housewares, accessories, luggage, toys, and more.

Meanwhile, Benjamin has been working very hard to promote their mom's music.

Gushing about her cats to TIME magazine in 2019, Swift said they're one of the most major influences in her life. “I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with,” she shared, revealing they're what inspired her to go for the role of Bombalurina in the live-action film version of Cats.

