Coach John Kavanagh Discusses Two Potential Fights For Conor McGregor

It has been months since former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor fought in the Octagon. Since suffering a leg fracture in his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor and his camp haven't released an official statement regarding his potential return to the UFC. Though there were spreading rumors about his permanent retirement from mixed martial arts, most people believe that McGregor would enter the Octagon again since he still has two fights left in his contract.

While he's recovering from a leg injury, "The Notorious" continues to be linked to several big fighters who he could face on the Octagon next.