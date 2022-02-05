Coach John Kavanagh Discusses Two Potential Fights For Conor McGregor

Getty | Chris Unger

Connor McGregor (Any Angle)
JB Baruelo

It has been months since former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor fought in the Octagon. Since suffering a leg fracture in his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor and his camp haven't released an official statement regarding his potential return to the UFC. Though there were spreading rumors about his permanent retirement from mixed martial arts, most people believe that McGregor would enter the Octagon again since he still has two fights left in his contract.

While he's recovering from a leg injury, "The Notorious" continues to be linked to several big fighters who he could face on the Octagon next.

Coach John Kavanagh Hints At Conor McGregor's Next Fight

Getty | Stephen McCarthy

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, talked about the nearing return of "The Notorious" to the Octagon and whom he could possibly face next. Though nothing is official, Kavanagh believes that the "fan favorite" fight for McGregor is the trilogy bout between him and Nate Diaz.

“I’m just excited to see him back in there,” Kavanagh said. "It’s always a big occasion. There’s not much like a McGregor fight week and a McGregor fight night. It doesn’t really matter. You say any name and it’s exciting. Probably the (Nate) Diaz trilogy would be a fan favorite. But let’s just get him back healthy, back ready and back competing.”

UFC Not Closing Doors On McGregor Vs Diaz 3

Getty | Josh Hedges

Even though there will be no belt on the line, it's hard to blame fans for wanting to see the third bout between McGregor and Diaz. McGregor and Diaz have one of the most interesting rivalries in MMA history. With the money that it's expected to generate for the company, UFC President Dana White said in late December that they are open to the possibility of holding the McGregor vs Diaz 3.

However, before they could schedule the trilogy bout, White said in an interview with ESPN that Diaz "has to want that fight."

Alexander Volkanovski Vs Conor McGregor

Getty | Alex Bierens de Haan

Aside from Diaz, another potential opponent for McGregor that Kavanagh mentioned is reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. McGregor has been taking a shot at Volkanovski from the time he defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 266. However, Kavanagh said that the chance for the fight to happen depends on whether McGregor still sees Volkanovski as an "exciting fight" when he returns.

“Like I said, he’s won a couple of belts at this stage, he’s earned all the money he was going to earn,” Kavanagh said. “He’s achieved all of those targets I’m sure he set himself, and exceeded them. So now at this stage I believe it’s more about exciting fights and doing other things."

Is A Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch Still A Possibility?

Getty | MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

While he was not mentioned by Kavanagh, McGregor would definitely love to have a rematch with former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he's finally allowed to return to the Octagon. McGregor has been itching to face Nurmagomedov from the time he embarrassed him at UFC 229. Since then, White was making strong efforts to make the McGregor vs Nurmagomedov 2 happen.

However, as of now, it seems like Nurmagomedov doesn't have any plan of coming out of retirement. After UFC 254, Nurmagomedov promised his mother that he won't fight again in the Octagon.

