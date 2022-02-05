Joe Rogan's Controversial Spotify Podcast Sparks Protests From Musicians And Medical Professionals

Joe Rogan is currently in the midst of a free speech controversy stemming from allegations of Covid-19 misinformation. The 54-year-old media personality and UFC commentator struck a $100 million deal with Spotify in May 2020 to air his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, exclusively on the giant streaming service. Now he’s under fire for allegedly spreading false information regarding Covid-19 vaccines via his podcast.

The inaccurate claims have been met with protests from musicians, doctors, and Spotify users. See the details below.