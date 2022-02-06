Rihanna Releases New Fenty Beauty ICON Lipstick

The Fenty Beauty ICON is an eco-conscious lipstick designed as refillable. It has a unique shiny metallic package that instantly attracts customers. Unlike the former collections, Fenty Beauty sells the lipstick and bullet separately.

Because of its different style, they published a tutorial on the official website and social media pages on assemblage and refill.

First, you attach the base gently to the lipstick.

Secondly, you insert the lipstick bullet and twist it down into the case's open end.

Finally, you press it until you hear a click.

If you're still confused, watch the real below.