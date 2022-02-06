Rihanna Releases New Fenty Beauty ICON Lipstick

A few moments after Rihanna casually broke the internet with news of her pregnancy, the billionaire announced the launch of a new Fenty Beauty lipstick collection. The Navy would just have to wait longer for new music because the ANTI singer isn't stopping for anyone to overtake her in the beauty and fashion industry. This new collection holds a special place in her heart like previous ones according to Elle USA.
"When it came down to creating the collection, I really wanted to add my personal touch. We designed the bullet to fit perfectly into my cupid's bow, which is really defined."
Don't we know just how defined, and if you've forgotten, here's a refresher for you.