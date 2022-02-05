Sydney Sweeney In Christian Siriano Attends The Late Late Show

Sydney told James she learned to work on cars from her mother who showed her "tough love." The young actress changed car tires for the first time at 15 after earning her permit because her mother insisted. She appreciates the lesson now and is remodeling a vintage vehicle.

"I've been working on a 1969 Bronco and I completely changed the transmission, changed the front rear axle, made it from drum brakes to disk brakes, changed it to power steering, and right now I took it to the upholster and I'm changing the entire interior."

James Corden also commended the actress and her co-guest Hamilton's Daveed Diggs saying,

“I’ve got to say, we have had some very, very gifted and talented people sit on this couch. I would argue this — from a talent perspective — is arguably as high as any talent perspective. Arguably, one of the most talented couches we’ve ever had together at the same time.”