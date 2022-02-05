This Is How Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Fell In Love

When it comes to romantic relationships, the Kardashians and the Jenners are always making headlines. And the latest family member to come under the spotlight is Kourtney Kardashian after she started dating American rockstar, Travis Barker.

According to US Magazine , many people assume that the couple met only recently, but they had been friends for a long time. In January 2021, they decided to officially move out of the friend zone and started dating.

However, the transition from friendship to romance was not sudden. Per Life and Style magazine, the couple had been “secretly seeing each other for some time” before deciding to make things official.

Read more to know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship.