This Is How Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Fell In Love

When it comes to romantic relationships, the Kardashians and the Jenners are always making headlines. And the latest family member to come under the spotlight is Kourtney Kardashian after she started dating American rockstar, Travis Barker.

According to US Magazine, many people assume that the couple met only recently, but they had been friends for a long time. In January 2021, they decided to officially move out of the friend zone and started dating.

However, the transition from friendship to romance was not sudden. Per Life and Style magazine, the couple had been “secretly seeing each other for some time” before deciding to make things official.

Read more to know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship.

How Did They Meet?

The KUWTK star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had a lot of things in common because of which they became friends. According to The Things, they both share a background in reality TV as the former Blink-182 drummer was part of the MTV series, Meet the Barkers. They live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California, so they’re also neighbors. And according to Page Six, Travis has made appearances in KUWTK and Kocktails With Khloe a number of times.

What’s more, Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, had been friendly with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since 2017, per US Weekly.

Because of all these connections and commonalities, it was natural that the couple became friends long before Cupid targeted them with its arrow.

'Secretly Together'

As explained by Life and Style magazine, the two stars started seeing each other way before they made things public. A source revealed to the publication that they preferred keeping things under the wraps before officially “moving out of the friend zone.”

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” the insider told the publication, adding that the transition from friendship to romance was a natural one. 

“For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that,” the source added.

In October 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it super official by getting engaged on a beach in California. 

Til Death Does Them Part

Ever since Travis and Kourtney started dating, their relationship has been going quite strong. And they are not shy of showing that off on social media either. A quick glance at their Instagram accounts shows several pictures in which the two could be seen expressing their love for each other.

After dating and getting engaged, the stars have plans to be together forever. According to one of their Instagram posts, they are so much in love that they’re even ready to die for each other.

On January 29, the musician took to his Instagram page and shared a picture in which he could be seen planting a kiss on his fiancée’s lips.

“I Would Die 4 U,” Barker captioned the picture. 

In response, Kourtney wrote: “You, I would die for you."

