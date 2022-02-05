Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Jake Paul Would Only Last 'A Couple Minutes' In MMA Fight

Getty | Josh Hedges

JB Baruelo

It has been more than two years since YouTuber Jake Paul entered the world of professional boxing. After beating Deji Olatunji in an amateur boxing match in August 2018, Paul decided to fight professionally the following year. Since then, he has faced some big personalities inside the boxing ring, including former NBA player Nate Robinson, former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion Bren Askren, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Though his last boxing match was only last December, Paul has already resumed challenging some big names to a fight.

Jake Paul Wants To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Getty | Rich Graessle

One of the latest targets of Paul is former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent interview with reporters, Paul expressed his desire to face Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

“I would fight Khabib in MMA if they wanted to make that offer,” Paul said, as quoted by MMA Fighting. “Cause that would be exciting. That would excite me, especially if I had more time to train. That would be a massive fight. Probably a million, 2 million pay-per-view buys and all I would have to do is work on my wrestling skills. Cause I could outstrike him standing up.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Response To Jake Paul

Getty | Anadolu Agency

Paul would be an easy opponent for Nurmagomedov. He may have been undefeated as a professional boxer, but entering the world of mixed martial arts is different. In an appearance on Full Send Podcast, via Youtube, Nurmagomedov said that if he fights Paul in the Octagon, the former YouTuber would only last "a couple minutes."

“[A fight] with me? Come on. Jake Paul. I don’t think so. In MMA, [he would last] a couple minutes," Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by MMA Fighting.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Willing To Train Jake Paul

Getty | Anadolu Agency

At 33, Nurmagomedov still has plenty of gas left in his tank to fight again in the Octagon. Unfortunately, whether it's Paul or other huge fighters, Nurmagomedov said that he has no interest in coming out of retirement. Before UFC 254, Nurmagomedov promised his mother that his match against Justin Gaethje would be his last fight in the Octagon.

However, if Paul is serious about entering the world of MMA, Nurmagomedov said that he's willing to sign him to Eagle FC and train him. Though he's somehow doing great in boxing, Nurmagomedov believes that Paul still needs to "learn a lot" to find success in MMA.

Jake Paul Eyeing Another Former UFC Champ

Getty | CHANDAN KHANNA

If Nurmagomedov won't agree to fight him in the Octagon, Paul is expected to continue fighting in the boxing ring. After beating Askren and Woodley, the 25-year-old celebrity boxer is currently keeping an eye on another former UFC champion, Anderson Silva.

“Yes, definitely, I would love that fight,” Paul said when asked about Silva. “Interesting story, I think he was the first celebrity I ever saw."

Silva was among the former MMA fighters who decided to fight in the boxing ring. Silva made his boxing debut in March 2021 when he won against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via a split decision. His second boxing match was against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz whom he defeated via knockout in round one.

