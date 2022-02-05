Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Jake Paul Would Only Last 'A Couple Minutes' In MMA Fight

It has been more than two years since YouTuber Jake Paul entered the world of professional boxing. After beating Deji Olatunji in an amateur boxing match in August 2018, Paul decided to fight professionally the following year. Since then, he has faced some big personalities inside the boxing ring, including former NBA player Nate Robinson, former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion Bren Askren, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Though his last boxing match was only last December, Paul has already resumed challenging some big names to a fight.