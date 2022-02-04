Salma Hayek's Perfect Gucci Dress On House Of Gucci Premiere Red Carpet

chisom

With almost ten nominations at the upcoming BAFTAs, there's no denying the impact of House of Gucci as a biopic in the film industry. What makes its success so commendable is the collaboration with the real-life Italian Fashion House.

The cast showed up and showed out in the week-long rollout, shinning and turning heads on the red carpet in custom-made Gucci outfits. Salma Hayek, for one, didn't only dazzle; she showed us the many sides of the fashion house's prowess. Co-signing doesn't get better than that.

Smooth As Velvet

This T-cut keyhole velvet dress is a crossover between vintage and modern style, and we love that. The tastefully executed the long-sleeved blue velvet bodice with diamond detailing on the cuffs and neckline. Talk about sewn-in jewelry, so you don't have to bother finding the right set to compliment a masterpiece.

Its black skirt flowed down into a train with a left overlapping thigh-high slit, and the 55-year-old Mexican-American actress flaunted her sexy legs. Salma covered them in skin-tone stockings and black high-heel T-strap sandals, which you can see every time she takes a stride ahead - it's the attention to details for us.

Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

A Shining Star

Before the movie premiere, Salma attended the LACMA Gucci Gala dressed in a sequined Ombre Gucci dress. The sweetheart neckline and bodice in deep purples faded into lighter shades from the waistline to the hemline. When you can't settle on a color, we guess the next best thing is to merge as many shades as you can into one outfit - take note, people. The Eternals actress wore a silver and violet chandelier necklace and carried a bold violet clutch purse. Oh, the perks of wearing a multicolored dress.

Lady Hera

The Academy Award Nominee borrowed a leaf from her Eternal's character Ajak's playbook here as she walked onto the red carpet looking like a goddess. The shiny gold dress with a cinched waist and V-neckline framed her upper body perfectly as the skirt flowed down in a pleat. Salma wore a statement necklace with yellow-stone diamonds scattered carefully on a silver chain.

Gucci All Day

Salma's love relationship with the Italian fashion house didn't start at the movie premieres. Even when she's relaxing on a leisurely pool day, you can't stop the lady from wearing her Gucci, as she proved in the picture below.

Our lady of the moment enjoyed the cool pool waters and a cup of lemonade in an original Gucci halter neck swimming trunk.

