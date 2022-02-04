Salma Hayek's Perfect Gucci Dress On House Of Gucci Premiere Red Carpet

With almost ten nominations at the upcoming BAFTAs, there's no denying the impact of House of Gucci as a biopic in the film industry. What makes its success so commendable is the collaboration with the real-life Italian Fashion House.

The cast showed up and showed out in the week-long rollout, shinning and turning heads on the red carpet in custom-made Gucci outfits. Salma Hayek, for one, didn't only dazzle; she showed us the many sides of the fashion house's prowess. Co-signing doesn't get better than that.