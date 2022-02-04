The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 kicked off earlier this week and already, it's clear who reigns supreme.
The Best Character Of 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Season 12
The 'RHONJ' Premiere Ended With A Shocking Revelation
At the end of a drama-filled premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday night, the ladies of the show, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider, assembled at Giudice's home with their husbands, where they seemingly intended to enjoy an incident-free day at the pool.
But this is RHONJ. And, as longtime fans well know, cast events are rarely ever without drama.
As we look to who the best character of the Bravo reality show may be, it's hard not to take into consideration what Aydin was put through -- and who was responsible for the big reveal.
Margaret Josephs Exposed Jennifer Aydin's Husband's Affair
Could Margaret Josephs be the best character of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Amid filming on the 12th season, she suddenly dropped the bomb that Bill Aydin had engaged in an affair with another woman.
She's certainly stirring the pot way more than what may be necessary, that is for sure. However, in terms of the best character of the show, that goes to a woman who continues to be a focal point of the show throughout the entirety of season 12.
Also on the premiere episode, there was plenty of speculation into Giudice's now-fiance, Luis Ruelas, who had been caught in a viral video acting quite bizarre out what appeared to be a mountain with several other men, all of whom appeared to be nude.
The issue was further fueled when Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, joked about the incident during a comedy show, saying that he never missed his ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice, more.
Teresa Giudice Is Always The Best 'RHONJ' Character
Giudice is in the happiest place of her life amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12. But, as she recently said, her cast mates continue to target her, and her relationship, because they know she is "GOAT" of the show.
“They all come for the top dog, they always come for me, but I can handle myself... I’m the GOAT… When you come for the OG, you get some relevance on the show, so they come for me, but that’s okay,” she told Extra TV.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.