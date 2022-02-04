The Best Character Of 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Season 12

At the end of a drama-filled premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday night, the ladies of the show, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider, assembled at Giudice's home with their husbands, where they seemingly intended to enjoy an incident-free day at the pool.

But this is RHONJ. And, as longtime fans well know, cast events are rarely ever without drama.

As we look to who the best character of the Bravo reality show may be, it's hard not to take into consideration what Aydin was put through -- and who was responsible for the big reveal.