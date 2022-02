The 2022 Winter Olympics started today, and the champions are back in the icy snow doing what they do best - dominate! Before the vortex of competitive sports suck us in once again, let's take a lighthearted moment to reminisce on the pre-Olympic days. When the weather was warmer and the clothing was scantier.

We're talking about one of the many times Mikaela Shiffrin expressed gratitude to her one million Instagram followers.