Where You've Seen The 'Euphoria' Cast Before

Over 10 years ago, after working as a child model, Zendaya began starring on Disney's Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne, where she became a household name for many. From there, she appeared on a number of other television shows in guest-starring roles, including Love Advent and Black-ish, and spent four years in a recurring role on K.C. Undercover, which also aired on Disney. She was a Disney child and has shifted her role drastically.

As for the world of film, Zendaya has had main roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Dune.