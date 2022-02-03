'The Godfather' Slated For Theater Return In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures confirmed that The Godfather, which was initially released in 1972 with famous faces including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan, would be returning to movie theaters for a limited time in honor of its 50th anniversary.

According to a report from Variety, the award winning firm will hit Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on February 24 and be released in 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22.

The outlet also confirmed to readers that the film will be seen in a restored version.