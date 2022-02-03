Olympian Lea Bouard In Bikini Shares Her Love For Coconut Water

Lea Bouard proves time and time again that she's a beach girl through and through. In the thick of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, all activities stopped, including competitive skiing, and everyone had to quarantine for some months. Lea made a big decision to pack up and jet to Mallorca, Spain, for those bittersweet few months, and she claims it was the best decision she'd ever made.

"Two and a half month ago I took the best decision to do my quarantine time on the Mallorca Island!!"

She also shared words of encouragement for her fans during those trying months. Well, we got tons of bikini and bathing suit pictures too so it was a win-win for us.