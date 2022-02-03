Shows That Fans Of The 'Real Housewives' Should Be Watching

In 2013, following years of success with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo launched a spinoff based out of the SUR Restaurant, which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump, who appeared on RHOBH for its first nine seasons.

The spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, began airing in 2013 and wrapped its ninth season at the end of January 2022 (via IMDb).

While 10th season is not yet promised, season nine ended on a season high with the kickoff of its two-part reunion (via TV Deets).