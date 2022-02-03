Balenciaga Unveils Kim Kardashian As New Ambassador

Shutterstock | 238630

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Wearing head-to-toe Demna Gvasalia Balenciaga outfits finally paid off for reality TV star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian. The fashion house unveiled the 41-year-old as the face of its brand on Feb. 1 alongside other famous names like Justin Bieber, and Isabelle Huppert. It was kind of obvious when Kim started wearing mainly Balenciaga outfits six months ago. If nothing gave it away, her iconic MET Gala head-to-toe incognito jersey dress turned meme should've been the hint. Anyways, congratulations to the new face of Balenciaga 2022.

Balenciaga made an informed creative decision to capture Kim (and her other signees) in her element. Let's look at the styles Kimmy wore for her grand announcement.

The Latest

CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs In Bikini 'Ponders 2022 Goals'

Olympian Tara Lipinski Flaunts Killer Legs In Tokyo

The 'Euphoria' Plot Twist We Didn't See Coming

'The Godfather' Slated For Theater Return In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Shows That Fans Of The 'Real Housewives' Should Be Watching

New Global Ambassador

Balenciaga unveiled Kim Kardashian in a black skintight long-sleeved top, matching leggings, and sock booties. The lime crocodile skin La Cagole shoulder bag serves as the only pop of color in this otherwise neutral set. In true Kim Kardashian-West style, the bag has a KKW monogrammed pouch which she displays as she takes a selfie.

She poses, half-sitting/half-lying on her minimalist white couch as she supports her weight with one hand on the chair and the other holding her phone.

Health & Lifestyle

Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Leopard Print Kim

Carrying another La Cagole Crocodile skin shoulder-bag (in black this time), Kim poses in a standing position. The business mogul wears a leopard print coat over an all-black inner outfit and knee-high boots.

She styles her black hair in a long braided ponytail, wears minimal makeup, and tugs gently at her ears to flaunt her perfectly manicured nails.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Step Into The Matrix

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Trinity meets Michelle Obama in this black coat and leggings boot style outfit. She covers her face with black Balenciaga shades and highlights her nude makeup with bold gold earrings. The reality TV sensation holds a white Balenciaga Hourglass tote in her left hand.

While this collaboration is a major win for Kim, there are whispers about a possible Conflict of Interest because Demna is involved with her estranged husband Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). He's a creative member of West's YZY GAP collaboration on behalf of the French fashion house.

Other Kim Kardashian-West X Balenciaga Collaborations

Kim joins Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, Tommy Blue, and Marie Agnes Diene in taking the French fashion house on a new journey of modern haute-couture and celebrity-worthy outfits.

Some of Kim X Balenciaga outings in 2021

Casual All-Black Kimmy

Pink Feather and Lycra

Pink Floral Body Suit

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Olympian Eileen Gu In Bikini Soaks In Natural Hot Tub

Hailie Jade In Bikini Longs For Paradise

Miley Cyrus Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.