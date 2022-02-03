Balenciaga Unveils Kim Kardashian As New Ambassador

Wearing head-to-toe Demna Gvasalia Balenciaga outfits finally paid off for reality TV star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian. The fashion house unveiled the 41-year-old as the face of its brand on Feb. 1 alongside other famous names like Justin Bieber, and Isabelle Huppert. It was kind of obvious when Kim started wearing mainly Balenciaga outfits six months ago. If nothing gave it away, her iconic MET Gala head-to-toe incognito jersey dress turned meme should've been the hint. Anyways, congratulations to the new face of Balenciaga 2022.

Balenciaga made an informed creative decision to capture Kim (and her other signees) in her element. Let's look at the styles Kimmy wore for her grand announcement.