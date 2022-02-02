Punky Brewster is a revival series based on the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, starring Soleil Moon Frye.
'Punky Brewster' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
What is 'Punky Brewster'?
Punky Brewster is a follow-up series to the beloved 1980s sitcom of the same name. The new show was developed by showrunners Steve Armogida and Jim Armogida and stars Soleil Moon Frye, reprising her role as Punky Brewster, and Cherie Johnson, reprising her role as Cherie Johnson. The Punky Brewster revival follows a grown-up Punky Brewster, now a divorced single mother navigating the challenges of raising three children. It is exclusively available to stream on NBC's Peacock streaming service.
When Is The Release Date of 'Punky Brewster'?
10 new episodes of the Punky Brewster revival premiered on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, on February 25, 2021. Peacock is available to those living in the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Germany, but will be expanding to reach many more European countries later in 2022. The official trailer for the Punky Brewster revival dropped on February 2, 2021, and is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Punky Brewster'?
The main character in the Punky Brewster revival is Punky Brewster, played by Soleil Moon Frye. In the original 1980s series, Punky Brewster was a funny, charismatic young girl who was abandoned by her birth mother in a grocery store. She was then raised by her foster father, Henry Warnimont, and befriended her neighbor, named Cherie Johnson. In the new series, Punky Brewster is all grown up, a divorced mother of three, and works as a photographer.
Punky Brewster's childhood best friend, Cherie Johnson, also appears in the new series, and is still played by actress Cherie Johnson.
Punky Brewster's children, Hannah, Diego, and Daniel, are played by Lauren Lindsay Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Quinn Copeland plays Izzy, a young girl who becomes Punky's foster daughter. Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Travis, Punky's ex-husband.
What is 'Punky Brewster' About?
The Punky Brewster revival follows the life of Punky Brewster, who is now a divorced, single mother raising her biological daughter and two adopted sons. Over the course of the show, she also becomes a foster mother to Izzy, a young girl who reminds Punky of herself as a child. Punky also continues to maintain a close friendship with Cherie, who also appeared in the original series, and was her best friend as a child.