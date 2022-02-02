'Punky Brewster' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The main character in the Punky Brewster revival is Punky Brewster, played by Soleil Moon Frye. In the original 1980s series, Punky Brewster was a funny, charismatic young girl who was abandoned by her birth mother in a grocery store. She was then raised by her foster father, Henry Warnimont, and befriended her neighbor, named Cherie Johnson. In the new series, Punky Brewster is all grown up, a divorced mother of three, and works as a photographer.

Punky Brewster's childhood best friend, Cherie Johnson, also appears in the new series, and is still played by actress Cherie Johnson.

Punky Brewster's children, Hannah, Diego, and Daniel, are played by Lauren Lindsay Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Quinn Copeland plays Izzy, a young girl who becomes Punky's foster daughter. Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Travis, Punky's ex-husband.