Goldie Hawn has been with Kurt Russell for so long that it’s easy to forget she was in other relationships, too. The 76-year-old Hollywood icon is famous not only for her long and epic career in entertainment but also for having one of the most enduring romances in the business.

Before Russell came into her life, though, Hawn had already had two marriages (one of them to the father of her equally famous daughter Kate Hudson). Keep scrolling for the details.