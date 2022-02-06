Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Late-Night Dip In Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian dazzled the digital space while in a tiny neon bikini as she rolled around shallow pool waters at night - the 2021 Instagram share is still getting likes. The 42-year-old reality star opted for a massive photo gallery on her social media last year, posting a slew of midnight dip snaps and thrilling her army of followers while stripped down to her two-piece.

Kardashian was, at the time, already making headlines for dating Blink 182 star Travis Barker, although the two have since made engagement headlines. See the photos, plus more below.

Stuns During Late-Night Dip

Scroll for the photos. They showed the E! star flaunting her gym-honed body while in a white thong bikini, one proving to be neon as fans swiped. Kourtney was seen seductively stepping out of waters while flaunting her rear, also lying on her back and eventually having a bit of a roll-a-round as she further showcased the results of her Pilates sessions.

"Life is but a dream," the Poosh founder wrote, gaining over 2 million likes, including one from supermodel Bella Hadid. Swipe for the gallery below, just scroll for more.

Quick to follow was a selfie of Kourtney with beau Travis - Kourtney joked about "ten days of quarantine" as she shared her lockdown, although she's since traveled with Barker.

The high-profile couple made Christmas headlines for reportedly going all out on gifts - Kardashian, in particular, is said to have worked extra hard to make the holidays special. Per a Hollywood Life source:

“Her goal is to always get the kids something that she knows that they would love. Now that she is with Travis, Kourtney appears like she has 5 youngsters as a substitute of three. And she or he is not going to get any much less presents for his children then she does for her own, and vise versa.”

Wedding Bells?

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement via romantic beach snaps, this as Scott Disick seemingly lands himself a new lady. Kourtney and 38-year-old Scott were known for their on-off years together, plus raising kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Scott Disick Bitter?

A People source, meanwhile, reports:

"Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to," adding: "At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn't been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they'd break up."

