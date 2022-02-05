Rebel Wilson Highlights Amazing Weight Loss In Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson is having the last laugh after dropping 77 pounds, and she's showing off her amazing weight loss in a plunging swimsuit. The Australian actress continues to make headlines following claiming 2020 would be her "year of health," and 2021 was the same deal as she maintained her weight loss - she actually dropped even more.

Rebel updated her Instagram back in September of last year, posting a tropical island shot from the ocean and showcasing her whittled-down figure while in a bathing suit. Ahead, see the photo, plus Rebel's weight loss reveal.