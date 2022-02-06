Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski 100% knew how to get America on her side as she both celebrated the recent snow blanketing and sold her best-selling swimwear. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to prove the world's best brand ambassador for her 2017-founded Inamorata line - a fresh photo on the label's Instagram has brought EmRata back in her swimwear, and it came with a snowy backdrop.

Emily has already made Holiday 2021 headlines for showcasing a picture-perfect snow setting as she promotes her swim line, and this photo seemed fitting as large parts of the U.S. face all things snow.

Let It Snow...

Scroll for the photo. It showed the "Blurred Lines" star posing amid a possibly-fake and blanketed backdrop featuring wintry trees and falling flakes. The London-born sensation stood with one leg slightly hiked up on a tree trunk slab - eyes were likely on the catwalk queen's body, though, as she wore a high-waisted and stringy purple bikini paired with an open leopard-print coat, plus heeled ankle boots.

Emily further donned ski goggles on her head, showing off her rock-hard abs and sensational post-baby body. "Us heading into the snowy weekend," the caption read with a snowflake emoji.

See More Photos Below

Fans were quick to comment. "This shoot tho!" one wrote, although another name-dropped a well-known celebrity as they likened EmRata to former Disney star Bella Thorne. Emily is now also far more than just a model and swimwear designer as she last year released her first book - her brand, meanwhile, now retails a full range of apparel including matching sets, dresses, plus the lingerie and swimwear that kicked it all off.

"You know, for me, I don't have a go-to underwear store. I don't have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear," she told Elle.

Says Instagram Doesn't Matter

Shutterstock | 673594

Ratajkowski also addressed her social media sensation status as she spoke to the magazine, continuing: "I think it's all relative, and I think that everyone can be critical of their body, it doesn't matter what you look like on Instagram."

Celebs Are Buying It

Inamorata is now found on the likes of model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian - here, Emily returns the favor by influencing for 42-year-old Kourtney's Poosh lifestyle brand.

