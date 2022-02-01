Selena Gomez Shares Self-Care Strategies Amid Mental Health Challenges

Selena Gomez is opening up about her personal experience with mental health issues and using it to educate and help others who may be going through their own struggles. The 29-year-old singer and actress has launched, alongside co-founders Daniella Pierson and her mother Mandy Teefey, a mental health platform called Wondermind, which is “a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community,” according to the site’s homepage.

In addition, Gomez has been advocating for mental health awareness by talking candidly about her own challenges. See the details below.