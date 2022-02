Elizabeth Hurley is a festive vision to behold in this hot pink SS22 Versace minidress. The cowl neck and hip-high slit leave little to the imagination as the 56-year-old spread Christmas cheer with her two million-plus followers on Instagram.

The actress proves that age is a mind construct as she wears a youthful headband with two silver confetti puffs. Determined not to let her ankle injury ruin her festive spirit, Liz Hurley turns her leg brace into an accessory. Genius!