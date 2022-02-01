The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are currently in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal. With a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors could come up with an intriguing offer should a legitimate superstar become available on the trade market. Warriors general manager Bob Myers may be currently against the idea of trading their young players, but things are expected to dramatically change if they fail to win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Land Donovan Mitchell For James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Moses Moody
Warriors Considered As Potential Landing Spot For Donovan Mitchell
If they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Warriors are expected to be more aggressive in improving their roster around their star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors this summer is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. In an article, James Piercey of Fansided's The J Notes named the Warriors as a potential landing spot for Mitchell should he and the Jazz decide to part ways after the season.
Mitchell may be currently focused on helping the Jazz capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year but if they suffer another huge disappointment, there are growing speculations that he would strongly consider leaving Utah for a big-market team.
Potential Warriors' Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Targeting a player of Mitchell's caliber would certainly require the Warriors to pay the king's ransom. According to Piercey, the Warriors could offer a trade package that includes James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody to convince the Jazz to send Mitchell to Golden State.
"On the other hand, a core group of Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody would give the Jazz a headstart on a suddenly needed rebuild," Piercey wrote. "Furthermore, the Jazzmen own their 2023 first-round pick. Bottoming out next year may give them a crack at Victor Wembenyama, Scooter Henderson or another prospect in what’s widely regarded as a stacked 2023 NBA draft."
Warriors Form Three-Headed Monster In Their Backcourt
After being recently linked to superstar guards like Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, it won't really be a surprise if the Warriors decide to pursue Mitchell in the 2022 NBA offseason. Despite having the "Splash Brothers," the Warriors seem open to the idea of running a lineup featuring three guards.
It would still take time for Mitchell to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system but once he builds great chemistry with Curry and Thompson, the Warriors could form a three-headed monster in their backcourt next season.
Jazz Prepare For 'Full-Blown Doomsday Scenario'
The proposed blockbuster trade with the Warriors would make a lot of sense for the Jazz if they immediately decide to take a different route after losing Mitchell. As Piercey noted, the Warriors' suggested offer for Mitchell would enable the Jazz to prepare for the "full-blown doomsday scenario." After sending Mitchell to Golden State for Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody, the Jazz could trade Rudy Gobert and other veterans next and focus on the development of their young players.