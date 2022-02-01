NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Land Donovan Mitchell For James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Moses Moody

If they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Warriors are expected to be more aggressive in improving their roster around their star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors this summer is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. In an article, James Piercey of Fansided's The J Notes named the Warriors as a potential landing spot for Mitchell should he and the Jazz decide to part ways after the season.

Mitchell may be currently focused on helping the Jazz capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year but if they suffer another huge disappointment, there are growing speculations that he would strongly consider leaving Utah for a big-market team.