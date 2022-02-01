It’s about that time again for catfights and shade and the Real Housewives of New Jersey return to our screens. Before the big day, however, Melissa Gorga shared a BTS look of her interview outfit, and the 42-year-old is an absolute stunner in Pink. Teasing her 2.4 million Instagram followers, Melissa asks if they’re ready for the grand premiere, also declaring her love for the color.
Melissa Gorga Stuns In Latex Minidress For 'RHONJ' Teaser
Pretty In Pink
The Envy by MG founder sat pretty in a hot pink latex minidress, hugging her curves and highlighting her toned legs. The lowcut neckline revealed ample cleavage as she crossed her right leg over the left and clasped her hands on her thighs.
Melissa wore neutral-toned makeup and styled her hair with gold highlights in a long brown body wave. Swiping through her photo dump, you can see her expression go from ecstatic to curious, meaning we’re in for another ride this season. The ladies are about to deliver drama how we like.
‘I like Pink… Are you ready for season 12! #RHONJ Only 8 more sleeps,” she wrote on Jan. 24, meaning the premiere hits our screens on Wed., Feb. 2.
A Barbie Girl
Her fellow costars, friends, and fans admired Melissa’s dress in her comment section. Christine Quinn called her a “Barbie,” Snooki asked if she was 21, disguising herself as double her age, and Dolores Cantania said, “I love this look.” Other fans said, “Best interview look yet!” “I love this look for you, Melissa!! Barbie Girl in a Barbie World!”
As expected, there were a few minor negatives, like one fan accusing her of excessive cosmetic surgery. They wrote, “What on earth has happened to you? You were always my fave because you looked naturally beautiful.”
Getting Candid About Her Cosmetic Augmentation
In 2019, Melissa got candid with Bravo on her nose and boob job, a central trolling point amongst detractors. She said,
“If I’m being brutally and totally honest, I think I was watching my first season of Housewives. When you see yourself back on TV, sometimes you say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I had a little lump in my nose.’ As far as my breasts go, I’ve had them since I was in my 20s, so it wasn’t about that for me. My nose was suddenly going from being a housewife to being on TV and in Magazines. I was like, ‘I never noticed that. I think if I do that little tweak, it’ll make me feel better.’ And I did it and was happy with my results. I mean, everybody’s different, but for me, that’s what it was.”
For the reality TV star, it was a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t, so she did what made her happy regardless.
What To Expect From Melissa In Season 12
We can expect some drama from Melissa this season, especially after she revealed Andy’s “No Major Star allowed” policy on her podcast. According to her tea, Snooki isn’t allowed on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise because she already made a name for herself as a Jersey Shore Act.