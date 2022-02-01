Melissa Gorga Stuns In Latex Minidress For 'RHONJ' Teaser

Getty | Bryan Bedder

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

It’s about that time again for catfights and shade and the Real Housewives of New Jersey return to our screens. Before the big day, however, Melissa Gorga shared a BTS look of her interview outfit, and the 42-year-old is an absolute stunner in Pink. Teasing her 2.4 million Instagram followers, Melissa asks if they’re ready for the grand premiere, also declaring her love for the color.

The Latest

The Best Character On Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12

Kate Hudson Claims Brother Oliver Was The Golden Child To Mom Goldie Hawn

January Jones Stuns In Lace Mesh Dress

Mike Lindell Receives Lavish Praise From Donald Trump

Donald Trump Admits He Wanted Pence To Overturn Election

Pretty In Pink

Shutterstock | 644176

The Envy by MG founder sat pretty in a hot pink latex minidress, hugging her curves and highlighting her toned legs. The lowcut neckline revealed ample cleavage as she crossed her right leg over the left and clasped her hands on her thighs.

Melissa wore neutral-toned makeup and styled her hair with gold highlights in a long brown body wave. Swiping through her photo dump, you can see her expression go from ecstatic to curious, meaning we’re in for another ride this season. The ladies are about to deliver drama how we like.

‘I like Pink… Are you ready for season 12! #RHONJ Only 8 more sleeps,” she wrote on Jan. 24, meaning the premiere hits our screens on Wed., Feb. 2.

Health & Lifestyle

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

By Alexandra Lozovschi

A Barbie Girl

Shutterstock | 64736

Her fellow costars, friends, and fans admired Melissa’s dress in her comment section. Christine Quinn called her a “Barbie,” Snooki asked if she was 21, disguising herself as double her age, and Dolores Cantania said, “I love this look.” Other fans said, “Best interview look yet!” “I love this look for you, Melissa!! Barbie Girl in a Barbie World!”

As expected, there were a few minor negatives, like one fan accusing her of excessive cosmetic surgery. They wrote, “What on earth has happened to you? You were always my fave because you looked naturally beautiful.”

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Getting Candid About Her Cosmetic Augmentation

Getty | Jamie McCarthy

In 2019, Melissa got candid with Bravo on her nose and boob job, a central trolling point amongst detractors. She said,

“If I’m being brutally and totally honest, I think I was watching my first season of Housewives. When you see yourself back on TV, sometimes you say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I had a little lump in my nose.’ As far as my breasts go, I’ve had them since I was in my 20s, so it wasn’t about that for me. My nose was suddenly going from being a housewife to being on TV and in Magazines. I was like, ‘I never noticed that. I think if I do that little tweak, it’ll make me feel better.’ And I did it and was happy with my results. I mean, everybody’s different, but for me, that’s what it was.”

For the reality TV star, it was a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t, so she did what made her happy regardless.

What To Expect From Melissa In Season 12

Giphy | Slice

We can expect some drama from Melissa this season, especially after she revealed Andy’s “No Major Star allowed” policy on her podcast. According to her tea, Snooki isn’t allowed on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise because she already made a name for herself as a Jersey Shore Act.

Read Next

Must Read

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Goldie Hawn Highlights Killer Waistline In Wild Workout

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps

Kelly Ripa Delivers 'Downward Dog' With Her Actual Dogs

Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Sculpted Abs In A Sports Bra While Posing With Her Trainer On Fitness Friday

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.