Melissa Gorga Stuns In Latex Minidress For 'RHONJ' Teaser

The Envy by MG founder sat pretty in a hot pink latex minidress, hugging her curves and highlighting her toned legs. The lowcut neckline revealed ample cleavage as she crossed her right leg over the left and clasped her hands on her thighs.

Melissa wore neutral-toned makeup and styled her hair with gold highlights in a long brown body wave. Swiping through her photo dump, you can see her expression go from ecstatic to curious, meaning we’re in for another ride this season. The ladies are about to deliver drama how we like.

‘I like Pink… Are you ready for season 12! #RHONJ Only 8 more sleeps,” she wrote on Jan. 24, meaning the premiere hits our screens on Wed., Feb. 2.