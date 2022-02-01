The Best Character On Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are the newest cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, having joined the Bravo reality series in 2018 for season nine. So, to say that either of them is the best may be a bit premature.

Although Goldschneider is beloved due to her happy home life with hot husband Evan Goldschneider, Aydin has often seen the wrath of fans due to her sometimes heavy drinking (via Bravo) and what some consider to be a blind allegiance (via Reality Tea) to longtime star Teresa Giudice.

Either way, we have to look further back to find the best member of this dramatic cast.